Ihostage, the new Netflix thriller taken from a true story: plot and when it comes out

Netflix proposes, in April 2025, a product from Holland: let’s talk about “Ihostage”, a thriller that reworked the event that took place in 2012 in an Apple Store on the famous Leidseplein of Amsterdam. This original production promises to offer the public a faithful vision to the news, even without betraying the suspense of a fictional product, telling it through multiple perspectives that range from the point of view of the kidnapper to the experiences of the kidnapped and the intervention of the police.

The true story of the hostages to the Apple Store in Amsterdam who inspired the film Netflix Ihostage

Ihostage: the plot

The story takes place on February 22, 2022, when a man armed with an automatic rifle and equipped with explosives – who will then be fake – takes a 27 -year -old customer hostage within an Apple Store crowded in the heart of Amsterdam. Dressed with a mimetic military clothing, the intruder imposes a pretentious request: 200 million euros in cryptocurrency, threatening to self -destruct together with the victim if his claims were not satisfied. During the event dozens of people take refuge in the shop, hiding in every corner. The action intensifies because the police, who arrived on the spot in record time, puts a plan in place to capture the kidnapper. How will it end?

The narration of the film develops on three interconnected narrative lines: that of the kidnapper, which is shown in a cold and tormented perspective; that of the kidnapped customer, whose personal experience returns a dramatic portrait of terror lived during the nightmare; And the police point of view, which must face an important and complicated and dangerous emergency.

Ihostage: the cast

Director Bobby Boetters wanted to return a version of the faithful and articulated fact, where each character, from the minority figures to the protagonists of security, has the opportunity to tell his truth. To do all this he directed such a composed cast: Matteo Van der Grijn, Loes Haverkort, Jasmine Sendar, Marcel Hensema, Louis Talpe, Fockeline Ouwerkerk, Yasmin Karssing, Thijs Boets, Joun Fatol, Soufia Mouussouli, Roosmarijn van der Hoek, Emmanuel Ohene Boofo, Admir. Sehovic, Ahlaam Teghadouini, Eric Corton, Zahra Lfil.

Ihostage: When it comes out on Netflix

The Dutch film “Ihostage” is distributed by Netflix, all over the world, Tuesday 18 April 2025.

Ihostage: the trailer

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=dhg-3me2l6m