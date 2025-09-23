Ilaria Salis is "save": The EU Commission confirms immunity. What happens now

The Legal Affairs Commission of the European Parliament confirmed today, 23 September, the immunity for Ilaria Salis, MEP AVS. Salis is accused by the Hungary of alleged crimes committed before the start of his mandate: he would have attacked two Hungarian neonazians and for this he had been arrested and tried. The procedure had been frozen by virtue of its election to the Europeanulation. However, Hungary had asked for the revocation of immunity, for this reason today’s vote. The decision taken by the commission is not the definitive one because the last word belongs to the classroom. However, the plenary traditionally confirms the opinion of the Commission, and this is why today’s vote is important.

Salis: “Immunity protects me from the persecution of Orban”

“Defending my immunity does not mean taking away from justice, but protecting myself from the political persecution of the Orbán regime. This is why its protection is essential. The Italian authorities remain free to open a procedure against me, as I myself hope and I ask strongly. I have full confidence that the Parliament will confirm this choice in the plenary of October, affirming the centrality of the state of law and the democratic guarantees”, Salis commenting on the commission’s vote.

“The Commission – say the Milanese lawyers of Ilaria Salis, Eugenio Losco and Mauro Straini – did not consider the conditions for a fair trial in Hungary. The legislation on parliamentary immunity was correctly interpreted. It could not be taken into account some objective data and some problems that are in Hungary as regards the violation of the rule of law”.

Angelo Bonelli and Nicola Fratoianni from Avs celebrate: “We thank the parliamentarians of the Juri Commission of the European Parliament who rejected the revocation of the request for immunity for Ilaria Salis. Ilaria has always said that she does not want to escape from the trial but of wanting a fair trial that cannot be guaranteed in Hungary where Orban has already written the sentence of condemnation as the post of her spokesman who sent to Ilaria. Prison coordinates in Hungary.

Salvini’s wrath: “Those who make mistakes, don’t pay”

The tones of the League leader Matteo Salvini lasts. “To the European Parliament, in the first vote in the rejected commission (13 to 12) the request for revocation of immunity to Ilaria Salis. In October the decisive vote in the classroom in Strasbourg. Those who make mistakes, do not pay,” he writes on X commenting on the commission vote. Attached to the post there is an image of Ilaria Salis with, in the background, the word “shame” and in the foreground the phrase: “Save chair, lost dignity”.

In the same wake also Vannacci’s comment: “The legal commission this morning here in Brussels voted: immunity has not been revoked

Ilaria Salis. Who is wrong paying? Well, certainly not in Europe “.