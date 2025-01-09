Ilary 2: will he be there? Everything we know so far

The new series dedicated to Ilary Blasi has just been released on Netflix. It is called “Ilary” and it is an intimate, funny, biographical story that explores a new phase in the life of the Roman presenter. After the success of Unica, the 2023 docu-series in which Blasi recounted her divorce from Francesco Totti, comes “Ilary”, a docu-reality that takes us into her new life and shows us the new version of herself.

lary is a fun, unfiltered series that drags the viewer into the behind-the-scenes life of one of the greatest icons of Italian TV. A life which, after the media and private earthquake linked to the end of her marriage with Totti, Ilary is once again ready to resume her path with the usual determination, the usual sympathy. And in the series, in addition to her, there is her family, her lifelong friends and Bastian, who talk about each other for the first time starting from the day of their first meeting.

But after having seen the five episodes of this series directed by Tommaso Deboni, written by Romina Ronchi, Peppi Nocera with Ennio Meloni and Jacopo Ghirardelli, and produced by Banijay Italia, the first thought goes to a possible continuation.

So, will Ilary 2 be there or not?

In the end of the series, there is a joke from Bastian that suggests that Ilary intends to continue telling her story on Netflix. The presenter’s new partner, in fact, admits that, to find out whether it will work between the two of them or not, we will have to wait for the new season of the series. Obviously this is an ironic joke but as we know, behind irony there is often a grain of truth. Will it really be like this? We’ll find out soon.

We can expect to see the continuation of Ilary Blasi’s series on Netflix next year, in 2026.

