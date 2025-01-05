Ilary Blasi in a new Netflix series, the interview: "You will see me like you have never seen me"

Ilary Blasi returns to Netflix from January 9th. And he does it with the docu-series “Ilary”, which arrives after “Unica” in which he told his point of view on the separation from Francesco Totti. Directed by Tommaso Deboni, written by Romina Ronchi, Peppi Nocera with Ennio Meloni and Jacopo Ghirardelli, the series (produced by Banijay Italia) is a journey into the new life of the presenter. Five episodes that show “how they really are”, he explains. “I was amused by the idea of ​​being followed behind the scenes in new life situations,” confides the presenter to Today. “It was wonderful not having scripts, almost liberating. I also involved friends and sisters, it was a way to challenge myself.”

