Ilary Blasi returns to Netflix with “Ilary”, a new series (dedicated to herself)

We at Today had already told you about it some time ago with a scoop on the filming in Ponza of a new series dedicated to Ilary Blasi and today comes the confirmation from Netflix. After the success of Unica, the documentary that told the story of the end of the marriage between Ilary Blasi and Francesco Totti, the TV presenter returns to Netlfix not with a sequel to Unica – as everyone expected – but a new TV series dedicated entirely to herself .

It’s called “Ilary” and is a five-episode series ready to bring the public inside the world of Ilary Blasi: a very normal, exceptional life as one of the most loved television presenters in Italy.

This new Netflix title promises to show a version of Ilary as you’ve never seen her: authentic, brilliant and irresistible, with her unmistakable mix of irony and charm. Directed by Tommaso Deboni, written by Romina Ronchi, Peppi Nocera with Ennio Meloni and Jacopo Ghirardelli, the series is produced by Banijay Italia.

Ilary: what should we expect

After telling us with Unica her version of the painful separation from her husband, a year later Ilary Blasi is ready to let us into her “new” life. Ilary is a fun, unfiltered series that drags the viewer into the behind-the-scenes life of one of the greatest icons of Italian TV. A woman capable of making the most glamorous aspects of days in the spotlight coexist with the more reserved and intimate ones; who lives every day of her life as she is used to telling herself: with self-irony and lightness. A life that, now, is ready to resume its path again with the usual determination, the usual friendliness, the usual friends and Bastian, who we will see and hear about for the first time, starting from the day of their first meeting. .

Ilary: when it comes out on Netflix

Ilary releases on Netflix on January 9, 2025.

