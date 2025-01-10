Ilary talks about sex with Bastian: "After 20 years...". The confession

The docu-series “Ilary” has been available since yesterday, Thursday 9 January and only on Netflix. The Roman presenter talks about her daily life, travel, work but also love. Forget “Unica”, now the presenter presents her new life. There is inevitably a mention of Totti. Like at the end, when he is specifically asked what relationship she has with sex and what it was like to approach a different body after twenty years. What did he answer?

“I have a good relationship with sex”, replies the presenter to a specific question. It has never been a taboo for her, in the sense that she had already spoken about it in the past. Not only that. She remembers a report from Le Iene in which she took part in an evening to discover the world of swinging couples. But even in “Ilary” herself, at a certain point she and her friends go to a place where they talk about intimacy, sex and erotic games.

However, returning to the presenter, without filters she explains how she is living this new life of hers, also from a sexual point of view. “Intimacy with a new person after 20 years? There is a saying ‘new fuck, fuck well’ (laughs, ed.). I’m ashamed of these things… even my mother will see it, come on.” Then she becomes more serious: “When there is attraction, everything comes naturally. Sex is the most natural thing there is. I didn’t find it difficult to adapt to a new body.”

Finally he concludes: “You always do what you do, it’s not like you can invent who knows what. But even with friends it’s not like I say who knows what, yes of course the story and the joke have always been there, but nothing more. Sex is fun, it’s taboo? You can also ‘do it weird’, but can I say something? I’m comfortable in bed. In short, not much has changed. Whether it’s a compliment for Bastian or not, we don’t know.

The story of “Ilary” on Netflix has a bittersweet taste