Imperfect love and the world that deludes itself of one’s perfection

An imperfect love story in a world that still deludes itself of one’s perfection. Elegant settings, rhythmic narrative that makes the tension grow up to the final scene. Are the ingredients of The secret blownew novel by the New York writer Jessica Anthony, in the library for Sur starting from Friday 9 May.

Acclaimed by the foreign press and nominated for the National Book Award (one of the most prestigious literary awards in the United States), the novel takes place within a day, or rather, of 8 hours. We are in a town in Delaware, on the east coast of the United States, in 1957. One Sunday morning, Kathleen, family mother of the ‘Middle Class’, instead of going to the church together with her husband Virgil and two children, decides to dive into the condominium pool. It will remain there throughout the day, without giving explanations to her husband who, on several occasions, tries to convince her to get out of the water.

Over the 130 pages that make up the book, Anthony reveals the reason for this sudden subversion of the routine. It is the result of a marriage made both of love as of missed ambitions, of mutual secrets, of knots destined to come to a comb. Meanwhile, in the background, a Russian spacecraft just launched into orbit with a dog on board could change the balance of the Cold War.

The author

Born in New York, Jessica Anthony is the author of the novels ORTETTEOPO arrives And The convalescentand the multimedia work Chopsticks. He lived and worked around the world – at the butcher shop of an Alaska supermarket, as an English teacher in Eastern Europe, as a secretary in San Francisco -, today he lives and writes in Maine.

The cover