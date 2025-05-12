In Albania Trionfo di Rama, we go on with the centers for migrants wanted by Meloni

Edi Rama triumphed in the elections in Albania and starts a historic consecutive fourth mandate as a premier of the country. His socialist party obtained 53 percent of the consensus, against 34.2 percent of the Democratic Party of the former Prime Minister Sali Berisha, with almost half of the scrutinized seats.

Compared to the previous elections, Rama’s party would earn 9 seats, obtaining the best result of all time and above all the possibility of controlling the absolute majority in Parliament, with the turnout to the polls that was just over 42 percent. This means that it should have a majority of 79 seats out of 140 of the Albanian Parliament.

For Giorgia Meloni it is excellent news, because it was with Rama that Italy has signed the agreement for the construction of centers for the possession of migrants in Albania, and the reconfirmation of the premier therefore means that the plan will go on without shocks.

For 12 years in power

Rama, in power since 2013, has been supported in part by an influential network built in 12 years of government, by a recent period of healthy economic growth and a widely popular image abroad.

If the advantage holds up to the complete count of the seats, Rama will have another four years to continue its mission to bring the Balkan country to the European Union by 2030, a commitment on which it focused on its election campaign but that experts consider excessively optimistic.

But the promise seems to have conquered the Albanians. “Today the Albanian people will decide to go on with great strength and to give us all the strength we need to make Albania the next European Member State,” Rama had told Journalists outside an electoral seat after expressing his vote.

Wide popularity

In any case, the result however demonstrates the wide popularity of the politician at home, after a third stormy mandate that has seen revolts for the perception of a turn of lives on the opposition, including Berisha, and a series of corruption scandals.

About 200 thousand Albanians residing abroad voted on Sunday, the first time the emigrants and their children were included in the trial.