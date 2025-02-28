In Bacoli emerged Roman walls and rooms in Lake Fusaro thanks to Brainysism in the Flegrei camps: what they are

Archaeological finds on the banks of Lake Fusaro in Bacoli (NA). Credit: Franco Salvatore Ruggiero



From the seabed of Fusaro lakein the municipality of Bacoli in Campi Flegreihave resurfaced masonry structures of the imperial era due to the lifting of the soil due to the bradyseism Flegreo combined with low tide conditions. The remains would belong to aAncient villa or addiction Roman: at the time the area of ​​Lake Fusaro was in fact a residential and productive context, characterized by the presence of numerous aristocratic villas frequented by the High Roman Society. More in detail, the structures found are built in opus reticulatum – a building technique that involves the use of 45 ° inclined stone blocks – which could have belonged to thermal structures of a rich villa of the coast.

Bradisism has re -emerged of the structures already known to archaeological in the nearby municipality of Pozzuolithe main urban center of the Flegrei Campi in the center of the volcanic caldera. Those who in the image below seem simple stones around which they are stationed are actually remains of Ancient warehouses And religious buildings.

Archaeological remains off the coast of Pozzuoli (NA). Credit: Franco Salvatore Ruggiero



The recent finds and re -driven in the Campi Flegrei testify how much this area was active In the imperial era of ancient Rome: it was in fact one of the most important maritime exchange centers in the Mediterranean basin.

The volcanic phenomenon of bradisism is causing from 2005 a lifting of the soil in the Flegrei fields: the Rione Terra of Pozzuoli is the point of maximum lifting, with 121 centimeters in the last 20 years. This phenomenon is accelerating the re -emergence of archaeological remains, but on the other hand it places challenges related to their documentation, protection and conservation. There Archaeological Superintendence of the Metropolitan Area of ​​Naples It is constantly committed to preserving and protecting these finds that help us better understand life in the phlegrean area in Roman times.