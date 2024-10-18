In Bali, field irrigation is a religious practice: what is Subak, a UNESCO heritage site

On the island of Baliin Indonesia, known for its rice fields created among the reliefs of volcanic origin, the so-called Subak (Balinese for “rice field irrigation system”) is not simply a traditional method for irrigating fields and the name of agricultural landscape that derives from it (UNESCO heritage since 6 July 2012) but also a unique production model that combines agriculture, spirituality and sustainability. It represents an ancient agricultural and religious tradition that invites us to reconsider the relationship with the earth and natural resources. In a world where agricultural production is often synonymous with intensive exploitation, Subak offers an alternative vision of system social that manages to balance the production needs with the maintenance of a ecological and spiritual balance.

What is Subak, the agricultural system of Bali

Subak is an ancient irrigation system that dates back to9th centurydesigned to support rice cultivation, the centerpiece of Bali’s agricultural economy. This system, however, goes far beyond the simple distribution of water to the fields. The water that flows through the Subak canals, in fact, is not a simple resource, but represents a real model of social and spiritual cooperationbased on a deep connection with the natural environment and local religious beliefs.

The American anthropologist Stephen Lansing he dedicated much of his career to the study of Subak, revealing its details and how it works. According to Lansing, the Subak is an example of collective management of resources, based on religious rituals and democratic decisions.

His operation it is based on collaboration between individuals and involves all the farmers of a village, who meet regularly to discuss how to manage water, the quantities to use and the timing to follow. The Pekaseha leader elected by the community, is the one who coordinates irrigation work, ensuring that water is distributed equitably. In fact, every farmer has the right to access wateras long as you respect the rules established by the community. Irrigation times also follow a ritual calendar of religious celebrations.

The Subak, thus organized, intertwines productivity and spirituality, considering water not only as a resource, but as a sacred gift to be managed collectively. Furthermore, as a decentralized and collaborative system, it represents a significant example of political ecologywhere local traditions and religious beliefs promote sustainability.

In fact, if the organization of Subak reflects a profound interconnection between agricultural communities and their faith, cultivating is no longer just a practical act, but a way to respect and maintain a sacred balance between man and environment.

Ulun Danu Water Temple, located at Lake Bratan, Bali



The link between Subak method and religion: a perfect balance

The Hindu religion, deeply rooted in Bali, is the beating heart of Subak. At the basis of the irrigation system is the concept of Tri Hita Karanaa philosophy that emphasizes three fundamental aspects of the concept of harmony:

between man and God between man and nature between man and his community

The irrigation of the fields is therefore a sacred actconsidered an offering made by the gods of water and soil fertility, to ensure abundant harvests. The water is therefore considered a divine blessing, coming from the sacred mountain Agungwhich in Balinese culture is considered the home of the gods.

Man praying in front of the water.



In this agricultural-religious systemfarmers usually pray in water temples (Pure Ulun Danu), built along the rivers and canals that feed the fields. Community religious ceremonies also take place here in which flowers, fruit and incense are offered to the deities, asking for protection for the fields and the community. These types of collective celebrations, which mark harvest cycles, reinforce the idea that agriculture is not an individual activity, but ashared enterprise which involves the entire community and the divine.

Sustainability and modernity: the legacy of Subak today

Although its roots lie in the past, Subak continues to be a model of sustainability in the modern world. This irrigation system promotes careful management of natural resources and a deep connection with biodiversity, keeping Bali’s rice fields productive and ecologically balanced. In fact, traditional agricultural techniques respect natural cycles, contributing to conservation of the local ecosystem.

However, Subak today faces significant challenges, includingurbanizationtheincrease in tourism and the agricultural modernizationwhich threaten the balance of the system. Many camps have recently been transformed into resorts or tourist facilities, compromising the sustainable use of agricultural land. Furthermore, the growing demand for water from hotels and industries has caused water scarcity, making it difficult for farmers to manage their lands.

Irrigated terraces, Bali. Credits: Sawah Kinari



In response to contemporary challenges, several initiatives have emerged to protect the Subak. In the 2012theUNESCO Subak said World Heritage Siterecognizing his cultural, spiritual and environmental value. This qualification has stimulated local and global projects to safeguard the Subak system. More and more conservation and sustainable development initiatives aim to preserve Subak as a living heritage, transmitting to new generations an example of how traditional knowledge can integrate with modernity.