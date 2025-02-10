In Belgium the ally of Meloni legalizes surrogate motherhood (which in Italy is ‘universal crime’)

In Belgium, surrogate motherhood will be legal and couples, even LGBT+, will be able to use it freely. The reform is contained in the agreement that gave birth to the ‘Arizona’ government led by Bart de Wever, leader of the Flemish nationalist party N-Va (Nieuw-Vlaamse AlliantieNew Flemish alliance), which in Europe sits in the benches of conservatives and reformists (ECR), together with Giorgia Meloni’s Brothers of Italy.

The gestation for others, which in our country has been transformed into a ‘universal crime’, that is, a crime even if practiced abroad (therefore also in Belgium), in the country it is already tolerated not being expressly illegal. But now the legislative emptiness will be filled in the practice made formally legitimate.

The agreement

The parties that make up the majority have committed themselves to preparing a legislative framework “for high -tech altruistic surrogate motherhood” in which there is no genetic link between the surrogate mother and the child. The agreement provides that a preventive contract, verified and ratified by the family court, and that intentional parents automatically obtain full parenting rights from birth is entered into. Single people and LGBT+ couples can be the designated parents.

However, surrogate maternity for profit will be prohibited, and therefore it will be forbidden to pay the woman who accepts the child on his lap. However, a reimbursement of expenses related to pregnancy will be allowed, and admissible ones will be listed in the future legal framework. All people involved in this process will have to undergo a medical and psychological support provided by recognized fertility centers.

“Meloni learned from his ally”

“Giorgia Meloni should go to the lesson of law and civilization from his ally Bart de Wever,” said the MEP of the 5 Star Movement Carolina Morace. The former footballer recalled that the Belgian legislative framework will be similar to that of Canada “where women are left free to decide their body and are protected by advanced and modern laws”.

In Belgium, Morace continued, “a right -wing government, from which many things divide me, shows that on the recognition of rights there must be no political distinctions”, while “in Italy the right feeds witch hunting and homophobia of state”.