In Egypt he sinks tourist underwater in the Red Sea with 45 Russian passengers, 6 deaths: unknown causes

Submarine of the Sindbad company. Credit: Sindbad



This morning, at hours 10:00 about (local time), a submarine is sunk in Red Sea about 1 km port of tourist of Hurghada, in Egypt. On board they were present 45 Russian touristsincluding some minors, traveling with the “Biblio Globus” company: of these 29 were saved, 9 are injured And 6 have lost their lives. The vehicle was made by the company Sindbad And unfortunately it is not the first accident of this type that happens in Egypt in recent times: in November 2024 another boat, the Sea Story, sank with 40 people with 40 people from Marsa Alam.

At the moment we don’t know With certainty what are the causes Of this disaster: it will be the task of the authorities to clarify the incident in the coming weeks.

Sindbad, the operating company of the vehicle, has been working in this sector for years and have on several occasions declared that they possess 2 of the 14 recreational submarines existing in the world. The tour included in bringing tourists to 25 meters deep To explore about 500 meters of coral reef. It is a depth even remotely comparable to that of the Batiscoper Titan – and in fact in this case most passengers were successfully brought.

The vehicle was equipped with 44 seats For passengers, each of which equipped with a panoramic porthole to observe the external environment, and two seats for the pilots. Unfortunately we do not have more accurate information available on the specific model of the vehicle, so we cannot know exactly its technical characteristics.