In every Samsung smartphone there is the hidden photo of a chihuahua: how to find the Easter Egg

A hidden photo depicting a chihuahua It hides in each smartphone Samsung Galaxytherefore practically in any recent model of the South Korean house. This is not a content accessible through the classic apps or telephone settings, nor is it something that is mentioned in the official communications of the Seoul company. To access the Aaster Egg, just a simple code –*#0*# – which leads to an internal diagnostic menu, designed for test the hardware features of the device. In the midst of these technical tools – such as screen color tests, sensors or touch response – there is also a function called “Image test”and it is precisely here that the photo of the dog makes its appearance.

Nobody, at the moment, has provided a clear explanation on why this photo is there. Is it an intentional choice? A development of the developers? A “recycled” test image? Samsung has never expressed itself in this regard. But the fascinating figure is that, regardless of the model and generation of the device, that image is always present: invisible to daily use, but constantly there.

How to see the Chihuaua hidden in Samsung phones and access diagnostic functions

To access this hidden function:

Open the app of the Telephone On your Samsung Galaxy device

On your Samsung Galaxy device Type the following code: *#0*# This command does not start a call, but opens a technical interface, usually called diagnostic mode . In fact, this is not documented in the user manuals nor can be reached through the classic paths included in the system settings and is designed to carry out direct checks on the device hardware. Depending on the specific model, the menu could present light variations, but in most cases you will find voices such as “Red”, “Green” and “Blue” to test the screen, “touch” to verify the sensitivity of the touchscreen or, again, “sensor” to verify the correct functioning of the sensors.

This command does not start a call, but opens a technical interface, usually called . In fact, this is not documented in the user manuals nor can be reached through the classic paths included in the system settings and is designed to carry out direct checks on the device hardware. Depending on the specific model, the menu could present light variations, but in most cases you will find voices such as “Red”, “Green” and “Blue” to test the screen, “touch” to verify the sensitivity of the touchscreen or, again, “sensor” to verify the correct functioning of the sensors. Touch the wording SENSOR and, therefore, tap on the item Image test (at the top right, in correspondence with the section Accelerometer sensor).

What is the usefulness of the hidden chihuahua?

It has no apparent function, it is not accompanied by explanations and, at least officially, does not play any role in the tests, even if some hypothesize that this image serves to test the correct functioning of the accelerometer (since it is in the section dedicated to the latter and, by rotating the device, the image revolves accordingly). Its presence remains a small mystery in the world of mobile technology, a sort of Easter Egg “not declared (i.e. a content hidden within a software, often left by the developers for pure goliardia). And if you are wondering why Samsung has decided to use the image of a chihuahua, know that even this question there is an answer, unfortunately.