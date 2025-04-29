"In Gaza it is genocide, the silence of the European Parliament makes us accomplices"

The one in progress in Gaza is undoubtedly “a genocide” and the silence of the European Parliament is “unacceptable”, it is “a political silence” that “is making us accomplices”. It’s the hard j’accuse which comes from the Eurodeputita of the Green alliance and left Benedetta Scuderi. The parliamentarian organized, together with other colleagues from the Greens group, a two -day debate entitled “Should we call it genocide?”, In which together with experts, the humanitarian crisis was discussed in the strip, the erosion of international law and humanitarian law, the responsibilities of the European Union and the accusations against Israel of wanting to eliminate the Palestinian people.

The humanitarian situation in Gaza

Since the beginning of the war conducted by Israel to destroy Hamas, over 52 thousand people have been killed, mostly women and children. Nine weeks after the total interruption of aid by Israel, the Palestinian population is at the end: there are no food, flour, fuel and water, while even the latest stocks of the world food program have exhausted. The high commissioner of the United Nations for human rights, Volker Turk, has launched a dramatic appeal so that the international community acts urgently to stop the humanitarian crisis.

“In Gaza is genocide”

In the debate to the European Parliament, the situation was examined “by a legal perspective, by a geographical perspective, by the perspective of doctors and activists, an empirical perspective”, and “all these perspectives, put together, told us that what is happening in Gaza is a genocide”, said Scuderi. The MEP then pointed the finger at the European Parliament for not having adopted “a resolution on this specific theme”. “It is unacceptable, it is proof of the fact that the silence of the European Parliament is a political silence. We are making us accomplices of a genocide,” he attacked.

From this two days of discussions “we come out convinced that what is happening in Gaza is a genocide”, added the French MEP of the Greens Moundo Satouri, also among the organizers of the event, who asked to stop the exports of “European weapons to Israel” and to ensure that “the EU uses the levers” at its disposal, as the association agreement that is “one of the most important”.

“Mirror of the moral decline of the West”

“The complicity of Europe is evident. Gaza is the mirror in which the moral decline of the West is reflected,” the Spanish MEP Jaume Asens has returned the dose. “It would be inconceivable that European governments pulp, supporting its aggression against Ukraine economically and militarily. Here is what is happening with Palestine and Israel: we cannot tolerate that this happens in Europe,” he concluded.

The accusations of Amnesty International

Amnesty International has also accused Israel of having committed a “genocide in live streaming” against the Palestinians of Gaza, forcibly thinning most of the population and deliberately creating a humanitarian catastrophe. “From 7 October 2023, when Hamas perpetrated horrible crimes against Israeli citizens and others and has captured more than 250 hostages, the world was witnessed with a genocide in live streaming,” said the general secretary of Amnesty, Agnes Calmard, in his annual report.