In Gaza it is still massacre: 80 deaths in Israeli attacks, 22 were children

Another day of Israeli attacks in Gaza, another day of massacres in the battered Palestinian territory. At least 80 people were killed in attacks in the strip, where Israel announced an intensification of the offensive, and at least 22 of the victims were children. Of these, 59 died in the bombings in the north of the territory, in particular in the field of Jabalia, reports the AFP.

The images show women in tears around white southwater stained blood. “He is a nine -month -old boy. What did he do badly?” One of them shouts. “Those who do not die for a missile dies of hunger, and those who do not die from hunger dies from the lack of medicines,” complains Hassan Moqbel, who has lost relatives in the bombing.

Hospitals affected and collapse structures

An Israeli attack hit the European hospital complex near Khan Youunis on Tuesday evening, leaving large craters in the courtyard and on the external road. The witnesses described panic scenes in one of the few hospitals still working in Gaza after 19 months of conflict. According to the Associated Press, at least 22 children were killed by Israeli air attacks in the night, citing local hospital sources.

The intensification of the bombings coincides with the visit of Donald Trump in the Middle East and follows a short break in the raids, granted to allow the release by Hamas of the Israeli-American Hamas Edan Alexander, 21 years old. The gesture had made the fire hope in a new cease.

Israeli premier Benjamin Netanyahu promised to intensify attacks in a “total offensive” on Gaza, stating that “half of the Palestinians will leave the strip”. According to local health authorities, over 52 thousand Palestinians have been killed since the beginning of the offensive.

Gaza on the edge of the famine

The military campaign left Gaza on the edge of famine. Humanitarian aid have been blocked for almost three months, and the situation is called “devastating”. Doctors without borders accuses Israel of deliberately creating the conditions for a humanitarian catastrophe and to bind aid to the forced transfer of civilians. “We are assisting firsthand the creation of the conditions for the uprooting of the Palestinians in Gaza,” reported the NGO.

Even the president of the Italian Council Giorgia Meloni defined the humanitarian situation in Gaza increasingly “dramatic and unjustifiable”, even if our government is among those who are blocking any concrete European initiative against Israel. “In recent months I have spoken to Prime Minister Netanyahu on several occasions, and the conversations have often been difficult,” Meloni said during the question time in Parliament.

“I have always recalled the urgency to find a way to end hostilities and respect international law and international humanitarian law. A request that renews today”.

The French president Emmanuel Macron also criticized Israeli politics in Gaza, calling it “shameful”. Netanyahu replied by accusing Macron of “Sonding with Hamas”.