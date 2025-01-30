In Germany Merz’s CDU voted with the far right of Afd (and Orban exults)

For the first time in the history of the country, the German Parliament approved yesterday (Wednesday 29 January) a motion thanks to the fundamental support of the extreme right of alternative for Germany (AFD). It is a motion to ask for a more restrictive migration policy proposed by the CDU/CSU of Friedrich Merz, a non -legislative or binding text, but which still marks a turning point in German politics for the opening towards the AFD.

“There are limits that should not be exceeded as a statesman,” said Chancellor Olaf Scholz, claiming that the restrictions proposed by Merz violates European legislation and damage the reputation of the nation. “Politics in our country is not a game of poker. Cohesion is not a stake in play. And a German chancellor cannot be a gambler, because in the worst case he will decide between war and peace”, added Scholz .

Orban rejoices

“What happened yesterday was irresponsible and without historical memory,” said the German interior minister, Nancy Faeser, also a member of the SPD Social Democrats like Scholz. To exult was instead the Hungarian premier Viktor Orban, who is working in Europe for the creation of a large front of the right that goes from the popular (which includes the German CDU) to the most radical sovereigns. “Guten Morgen (good morning, editor’s note) Germany, welcome to the club!”, He wrote the magical leader on X, complete with the image of the Bundestag.

Guten Morgen, Deutschland!

“The CDU/CSU has scandalously broken the brandmauer, the wall against collaboration with the far-right political parties”, instead thundered the co-president of the European Green Party, according to which the CDU/CSU “is following a dangerous path of unilateral decisions of the Member States, in times when Europe needs unity “. “The European People’s Party, of which the CDU is part, was already collaborating more and more often with the far -right parties, and now the CDU/CSU is doing the same thing,” he added.