In Greece “flash flood”: in paros and mykonos car dragged into the sea, flooded roads and closed schools

The effects of the flood on the island of Paros. Credit: Greek Civil Protection



A severe and sudden wave of bad weather hit Greece yesterday, on the archipelago of Cicladi islands in the Aegean Sea, particularly on the island of Paroswhere the intense rainfall between Parikia and Nausa (72mm of rain in just 2 hours) caused violent floods who flooded streets, dragged cars at sea and trapped numerous people. The dramatic images taken from the inhabitants of the island show roads transformed into rivers of water and mud capable of overwhelming cars and debris. The islands of Mykonos. Fortunately, no injuries or victims were recorded. Schools who remained closed in Paros, Mykonos, as well as Rhodes and Kos in the Dodecanese.

Flood in Paros, flooded roads and car dragged by the flood

The situation in Paros has degenerated quickly: storms, strong hailstorms and intense winds have done overflow within a couple of hours only, as confirmed by the mayor of the island Costas Bizascausing huge damage and the closure of schools and offices for today. A sort of “Flood Flood”therefore, that has dragged numerous vehicles even to the sea and deposited debris everywhere. In the village of Lefkes, landslides and landslides took place.

The road infrastructure was seriously damaged throughout the island, and many buildings near the coast have remained flooded. The firefighters managed to save 13 people remained blocked by the storms.

Floods in Mykonos

The nearby island of Mykonos was also affected by floods and floods, always due to the torrential rains and the intense hailstorms With large beans like tennis balls. The mayor Christos Veronis He asked for the state of emergency for the island following the serious damage reported. Excavators are at work to flow the water that has flooded several commercial buildings.

Also in Mykonos the schools today were closed and the circulation of vehicles has been prohibited for the safety of the inhabitants and for not hindering the interventions of the rescuers. In fact, the local civil protection asked citizens, through a SMS alert system, to stay at home. THE’Red alert Weather It is extended throughout the area until tomorrow 2 April in anticipation of further strong rains in the next few hours.