In Ireland, the liberal Martin wins the confidence of Parliament after a clash in the Chamber

Micheál Martin has won the confidence of the Irish parliament and will become prime minister for the second time. The Liberal has the support of the country’s two large centre-right parties, the Fianna Fail liberals and the People’s Party of Fine Gael, and the support of several independent MPs. The vote arrived a day later than expected after protests from the opposition Sinn Fein, a radical left-wing nationalist party, derailed an initial vote.

The coalition

The coalition is the second in a row which brings together the historic rivals Fianna Fail and Fine Gael and, who have led all the governments since the foundation of the State and who emerged as the first and third political forces respectively in the early elections of 29 November, with Sinn Fein in second place.

However, to create a majority it was necessary to have the support of seven independent deputies who replaced the junior coalition partner of the last legislature, the Green Party, which lost most of its seats and was left with just one deputy.

Martin, 64, was taoiseach (prime minister) from 2020 to 2022 before giving way to Simon Harris’s Fine Gael for the second half of the term. Under the agreement, outgoing Prime Minister Harris should return to the office of prime minister at the end of 2027. The election of Martin, 64, saw 95 votes in favor and 76 against.

The priorities

Since his first speech after the vote in the Chamber, the politician has indicated what his action will focus on. The liberal intends to “work to reform and strengthen the European Union” and commit himself “to supporting the protection of Europe’s freedom and democracy”. He then addressed one of the crucial dossiers for Dublin, represented by the arrival of President Donald Trump at the White House.

“We are not naive about the reality of change – underlined the Prime Minister – but equally the relationship between Ireland and the USA is a relationship that benefits both and will emerge strongly, whatever happens”.

At the end of his speech he received long applause from the assembly and then met with President Michael Higgins to formally confer the role. In Europe, Fianna Fail is part of the liberal family while Fine Gael is part of the People’s Party.