In Italy we live longer and longer: the data of the latest Istat 2025 report

In Italy Yes alive more and longer and to confirm it is also the latest relationship Istat recently published and relating to last year. In 2024 thelife expectancy At birth he recorded his historical maximum, reaching the 85.5 years for women and 81.4 years for men. A more than positive data if we consider that just Ten years ago Life expectancy did not exceed 84.6 years for women, stopping at 80.1 years for men. Our country has one of the highest life expectancy in the world, with a constantly increasing trend. Also the health conditions Of the Italian elderly people have improved in recent years, despite an apparent drop in good health among the youngest.

Our country, among other things, has one of the lowest rates of avoidable mortalityi.e. deaths under 75 who could be prevented or reduced thanks to interventions effective public health, but also through greater control of factors of risk and adequate health care. In our country the avoidable mortality rate stands on 17,7 deaths every 10,000 inhabitants. Among the 27 countries of the European Union, only Sweden does better, with 11.0 every 10,000 inhabitants.

Better health conditions for more mature generations

Over the years the health conditions of the generations have improved mature: if at 55-59 he was in good health the 57.5% of those born between 1950 and 1954, in the Italians born between 1965 and 1969 the share rises until the 61.8%. The greatest increase was recorded in the 60-64 age class, which was able to enjoy a better quality of life already starting from childhood.

Goes a little worse, however, for the New generations: If at 30 he declared himself in good health the87.3% of those born between 1975 and 1979, today the share drops by 5 percentage points, with the82.2% of 1990-1994 who believes he has health in good condition.

Geographical and gender differences

In 2024 they are confirmed geographical differences As for the state of health in the third age: in southern Italy, health expectation is healthier (lower (55.5 years) compared to the center and the north that reach, respectively, i 58.9 he is 59.7 years.

These differences in height accentuate further with the disadvantage of gender towards the women: while in the South the female expectation of good health stops at 54 yearsa woman who was born in the north-east can expect to live healthy up to 58.8 years. Even for men, however, there are differences, with 57.1 years of expectation for residents in the South against i 62.5 years for the male population of the north-east.

The mortality data avoidable in the new Istat 2025 report

The rate of avoidable mortality It is the synthesis of two components: mortality “preventable“, Mainly linked to the prevention and promotion of healthy lifestyles, and mortality”negotiable“, Which indicates the ability of the health system to diagnose and promptly treat its citizens. Italy, specifically, is confirmed among the countries with the best performances for both indicators, even if in recent years our country has lost four positions from the general classification regarding “negotiable” mortality, also due to the pressure that the Covid-19 pandemic has generated on the national health system.

Incidence of preventable mortality and mortality negotiable in the 27 EU countries in 2013 and 2022. Source: Istat



In general, however, avoidable mortality is higher in men, with 23.2 deaths for 10 thousand in 2022, while for women the value does not exceed i 12.5 deaths for 10 thousand inhabitants.