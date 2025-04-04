In Russia a closed city has a bear as a flag that breaks an atom: where it is located

A yellow bear That break an atom On a red background: however absurd it may seem, this flag really exists and is that of the city of Železnogorskin Russia. It is a historically known place for the production of plutonium And in fact, from here the reference to nuclear power also in the flag. This village is one of the 42 closed cities Present in Russia: here, due to the presence of sensitive military and industrial structures, access is closely regulated by the authorities, especially for foreigners.

Železnogorsk It is located on the right bank of the river Enisej, At the foot of the mountain range ATAMANOV, 64 km north of the city of Krasnoyarsk. The city occupies an area of 456 km2 inside which they live 94 thousand people. Within this closed administrative-territorial entity, in addition to the city of Zheleznogorsk, there are five other villages: Podgorny, Tartat, Dodonovo, Novy Put And Shivera.

As anticipated, this place obtained the status of closed city due to the presence of several mineral systems And industrialists Involved in the production of Plutonium, essential for the USSR during the Cold War. Hence the choice of using an bear that breaks an atom as a flag: these two elements perfectly enclosed the spirit of the place – however much it is a decidedly unusual design in the world of banner.

But it’s not over. Over the years Železnogorsk has developed as a real research center, in fact here today there are also several chemical and aerospace companies: think that the 70% of the Russian civil satellites It is made right here.

Small curiosity: inside the city there is a reduced scale replica of the Eiffel Tour, which passed to the local news for caught fire due to a drone shot down in October 2024.