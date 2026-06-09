In Trieste to see underwater drones in action on the seabed: how they work live

Ecology

In Trieste to see underwater drones in action on the seabed: how they work live

Imagine a robot working continuously for months, alone, in total darkness at a depth of 3,000 metres, where the water pressure is equivalent to having 100 cars above your head. It’s not science fiction: we went to Trieste, to the Saipem base, to see it live.

It is called Flatfish and is an underwater drone approximately 4 meters long, designed to inspect strategic infrastructures lying on the seabed: gas pipelines, telecommunications cables, hydrocarbon extraction plants. Essential, invisible structures that must be constantly monitored.

In the video you will discover everything behind this technology: from how the drone is first tested in an ultra-realistic simulator, which looks like a video game but is not at all, up to the actual water test. And then the detail that struck us most: thanks to a docking station on the seabed, the drone recharges itself, just like a smartphone with wireless charging, and can remain operational underwater for a whole year.

But it’s not just the Flatfish: in the video we show you the entire fleet of drones, including the Hydrone-R, which set a world record by remaining operational for over eight consecutive months in the North Sea.

Less risk for workers, less costs, less environmental impact: and above all, the possibility of exploring one of the most unknown parts of our planet. Watch the video to find out how this underwater technological ecosystem really works.

Alexander Marchall

Alexander Marchall

Alexander Marchall is a distinguished journalist with over 15 years of experience in the realm of international media. A graduate of the Columbia School of Journalism, Alex has a fervent passion for global affairs and geopolitics. Prior to founding The Journal, he contributed his expertise to several leading publications.

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