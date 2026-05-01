‘In Utero’, the new series on assisted reproduction with Sergio Castellitto: "We went to shoot in Spain"

A fertility clinic, intertwined destinies and life-changing choices. “In Utero”, the new series on assisted reproduction created by Margaret Mazzantini, arrives exclusively on HBO Max from Friday 8 May. Protagonist Sergio Castellitto, in the role of the gynecologist founder of the “Creatividad” clinic, in Barcelona. Here every day dozens of people arrive with the same desire, that of having a child, but behind every path hide difficult choices, biological limits, deep fears and unanswered questions. A series that is more relevant than ever: in Italy alone, in 2023, almost 90,000 couples resorted to medically assisted procreation.

“In Utero” is a journey that accompanies the viewer into a little-told and profoundly human universe, where every day stories of hope, expectation, courage and vulnerability intertwine: there are people of different sexual and romantic orientations, in couples or singles, who through their desire for parenthood bring new points of view and profound conflicts that have never been explored. “They are all couples who arrive with a sense of inadequacy. They go to the clinic with desire and at the same time with uncertainty: with an emotional deficit. Each series has the dramatic and ethical task of becoming a mirror for the viewer and in this it is very successful”, says Castellitto. “We didn’t approach the series in an ideological way”, underlines the director Maria Sole Tognazzi, who also signs the artistic direction, “but the fact that some couples have to go to Spain to have children is certainly a political issue”. Also in the cast are Alessio Fiorenza, Maria Pia Calzone and Thony. Eight episodes released weekly, every Friday.

In Utero: a medical drama about assisted reproduction arrives on HBO Max (with Sergio Castellitto)