In which Islamic countries are women required by law to wear the veil?

The Islamic veil (often known in the West by the term hijabeven if in a simplistic way) is the garment that covers, often starting from the age of 10/13, some parts of the body of Muslim women (head, shoulders, face), taking on profound social and religious meanings. Today some of the main countries that require wearing it mandatory (both at the legal level and due to strong social pressure) are theIrantheSaudi ArabiaThe PakistantheAfghanistanit Yemen and some African states. We find in the Muslim world (and also in the West) those who approve of this obligation, considering it a manifestation of identity religious, cultural and political, but also those who criticize it and define it as aexpression of misogyny and oppression.

Types of Islamic Veils Around the World

For common sense the different types of muslim veils they are all the same thing, just as the women who wear them seem to have no differences. However, the different veils convey very varied messages, which differ according to social class, age, profession, historical period and geographical context.

There are various types of Islamic veils, which differ in style and meaning. The hijab It is a scarf that covers the ears, nape of the neck and hair, common in Europe. chadormandatory in Iran, covers the entire body down to the ground. The khimar covers the head and chest, while the niqab leaves only the eyes uncovered, and is widespread in Saudi Arabia. The burqatypical of Afghanistan, covers the entire body with a net over the eyes to see. But there are other types. The variety of veils reflects the diversity of Islamic cultures, with styles that also vary according to local fashion, such as in sub-Saharan Africa and India, where the veils are more colorful and soft.

Countries where the veil is compulsory

In the Countries with Islamic faiththe use of the veil for women is interpreted in a more or less rigid way. For historical, social, cultural and political reasons, to date the main countries where it is compulsory for women to wear the veil are:

Iran : After the Islamic Revolution in 1979, the Iranian government made it mandatory for women to wear headscarves in public. This law is strictly enforced, and violations can result in fines or arrest.

: After the Islamic Revolution in 1979, the Iranian government made it mandatory for women to wear headscarves in public. This law is strictly enforced, and violations can result in fines or arrest. Saudi Arabia : In Saudi Arabia women must wear theabayaa long black cloak, in public. Although the niqab While it is not mandatory for all, many women choose to wear it. There have been some easing of restrictions recently, but the veil remains widely practiced.

: In Saudi Arabia women must wear theabayaa long black cloak, in public. Although the niqab While it is not mandatory for all, many women choose to wear it. There have been some easing of restrictions recently, but the veil remains widely practiced. Afghanistan : under the Taliban regime, the burqa It is compulsory for women and even in areas not controlled by the Taliban, in many rural areas of the country, it continues to be socially imposed.

: under the Taliban regime, the burqa It is compulsory for women and even in areas not controlled by the Taliban, in many rural areas of the country, it continues to be socially imposed. Pakistan : Although Pakistan does not have a national law mandating the wearing of the veil, in some conservative regions, such as Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, women are strongly encouraged to cover themselves. Social pressure in these areas can be very strong.

: Although Pakistan does not have a national law mandating the wearing of the veil, in some conservative regions, such as Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, women are strongly encouraged to cover themselves. Social pressure in these areas can be very strong. Yemen : in Yementhe use of the niqab It is very common, especially in rural and conservative areas. Here too, social norms put strong pressure on women to wear the veil.

: in Yementhe use of the niqab It is very common, especially in rural and conservative areas. Here too, social norms put strong pressure on women to wear the veil. Sudan: Sudan has made the veil compulsory for women since 1983, but recent legislative changes have abolished some of the more severe laws. However, the use of the veil remains common.

What Happens If You Don’t Wear a Veil in Iran

Today, following the death of Masha Amini in Iran at the hands of morality police in September 2022 and the subsequent protests that erupted across the country, Iran and Iranian women’s relationship with the veil remains an open chapter. According to Amnesty International’s latest investigation, women in Iran who refuse to wear the head covering

“They are targeted and their relatives receive threatening SMS and phone calls, instructing them to report to the morality police and hand over their vehicles as a penalty for defying the mandatory veil. In recent months, authorities have also conducted mass random stops and checks on cars, targeting women drivers on busy roads. Amnesty International spoke to 11 women who described intimidating car chases, stops and sudden kidnappings while they were going about their daily activities, such as going to work, attending medical appointments or taking their children to school. They highlighted the police’s total disregard for their safety, with some women left stranded on busy highways or in towns far from their homes.”