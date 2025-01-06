Increasingly human facial expressions for robots thanks to a new Japanese technology: video

Photos of real expressions made in the robots used in the study. Credit: Department of Mechanical Engineering, School of Engineering, Osaka University; Department of Smart Design, Faculty of Architecture and Design, Aichi Sangyo University and Télécom Physique Strasbourg, University of Strasbourg.



A team of Japanese researchers has developed a potentially revolutionary technology that allows robot to be able to replicate dynamic facial expressions in a realistic and adaptive way. This system, based on the use of «wave-like movements», represents a notable step forward in the field of robotics. Thanks to this innovation, robots will not only be able to precisely imitate human gestures, but also adapt them to their own “inner state”, such as excitement or relaxation, making more natural human-machine communication than ever. Unlike traditional methods, which relied on pre-set scenarios and often produced mechanical and unnatural results, the new approach allows robots to modulate your movements in real time. Let’s see how this technology works and what applications it could have in the near future.

How the new system works that makes robot expressions more realistic

The heart of this system is based on two main modules. The first, defined “time module”analyzes the internal state of the robot – for example excitement or relaxation – and generates temporal patterns that reflect these conditions. The second, called “postural module”translates these patterns into specific movements, coordinating the various actuators that control things like the jaw, eyelids, and facial muscles. This approach eliminates the need to pre-set complex scenariosalso reducing unnatural transitions between one expression and another.

Thanks to this ability to modulate movements based on internal conditions, a robot could, for example, express excitement through rapid and broad gestures; on the contrary, an emotion such as drowsiness would be communicated with slower and more rhythmic movements. This type of interaction not only makes robots more “believable”, but brings them closer to what could be authentic emotional communication with humans.

Hisashi Ishiharaone of the study’s lead authors, reported:

Rather than creating superficial movements, further development of a system in which inner emotions are reflected in every detail of an android’s actions could lead to the creation of androids perceived as having a heart.

Are we close to eliminating the uncanny valley?

Watching a robot try to imitate a human can be impressive but also disturbing. Despite the realistic features, the movements are often unconvincing, creating a sort of “discomfort” that science defines uncanny valleythat feeling of uneasiness caused by objects or figures that seem human but are not entirely human. This effect derives above all from the difficulty, for traditional methods, of reproducing fluid and coherent expressions. Until now, androids were programmed to perform predefined facial movements, with rigid transitions between one expression and another. An approach that, although effective in simple situations, showed obvious limitations when it came to simulate more complex emotions or maintain naturalness in movements.

The new system developed at Osaka University and published in a study on Journal of Robotics and Mechatronics overcomes these obstacles thanks to an innovative method based on “wave-like movements”. Simply put, this technology treats every movement of the face, such as blinking or tilting the head, as a “wave”. These waves are superimposed and propagated to different facial areasgenerating a vast range of complex and harmonious movements in real time. The result is facial expressions that not only appear natural but dynamically adapt to interactions and circumstances.

The possible applications of the new technology for robot facial expressions

The researchers point out that this innovation could have applications in different sectors. Think about theassistance to elderly peoplewhere a robot capable of expressing empathy could make the difference in creating a deeper and more meaningful bond with the people it provides assistance to. In the’educational and entertainment fieldsrobots equipped with advanced facial expressions could enrich the user experience, making interactions more engaging and natural.

The long-term goal is, in short, to create robots that do more than just that understand human emotionsbut that they are capable of express them adequatelyin fact paving the way for one new era of human-machine interaction. This is at least what the authors of the study expect. One of these, Koichi Osukain this regard he stated:

Advancing this research into the dynamic synthesis of facial expressions will make robots capable of performing complex facial movements, displaying more vivid expressions, and conveying mood changes that respond to circumstances, including interactions with humans. This could greatly enrich emotional communication between humans and robots.

If you want to judge the study results for yourself, take a look at the following video.