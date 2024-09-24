Interview with Giorgio Moroder: From Synthesizers to Collaboration with Daft Punk

You are watching Pop Corner Don’t miss out on other content from Geopop

On the occasion of the 2024 edition of Videocity at the Gazometro in Rome, we interviewed exclusively Giorgio MoroderItalian producer, composer and DJ among the most famous at international level, especially for the innovative use of synthesizer. Throughout his career he has created some of the most famous soundtracks in the history of cinema, such as Flashdance, Scarface And Top Gun, as well as having collaborated with real pillars of music such as Freddie Mercury, David Bowie, Barbra Streisand hey Daft Punk. It is precisely thanks to his musical successes that he has won a David di Donatello for Lifetime Achievement, 4 Golden Globes, 2 Grammy Awards And 3 Academy Awards.

Precisely with regard to the collaboration with the Daft PunkGiorgio told us that everything started after a lunch together: the French duo was interested in making a piece with him so, after an interview that lasted about 3 hours, they extracted a short phrase that then became the intro of Giorgio by Moroder. As for the production of the song, he limited himself to giving advice, since 90% of the work is their merit.

The topic was also addressed during the chat synthesizer, that is, a device capable of generating sounds from a pre-existing library of digital sounds. Obviously, nowadays using such a tool is much simpler than thirty years ago, when it was much less immediate search for a specific sound and a longer and more in-depth research work was needed.

