Intesa Sanpaolo is down, users are unable to access the bank app: what to do

In the morning today, Tuesday 3 June 2025several customers of Intesa Sanpaolo have reported difficulty in accede to the bank app from its mobile devices, presumably due to a Down in the Institute’s IT systems. It seems that the problem concerns about 60% of users who have attempted access. The first problems emerged around 10:00 And, within half an hour, the reports have increased abruptly until they reach a peak at about 11:00. According to the data collected by Downdetector – A platform that allows users to report malfunctions in digital services – The disservices have been reported in various areas of Italy, with a greater impact in large cities. This is not surprising, given that in urban areas the concentration of users is naturally higher. The problems encountered mainly have affected access via app, but also login to the online portal of Intesa Sanpaolo. Currently, official communications from the bank on their social channels have not yet been issued. In the absence of official information, The causes of malfunction remain unknown.

The details of the Down of Intesa Sanpaolo: what happened

In detail, the reports collected by Downdetector show that the 61% Users had problems related to the use of the app on mobile devices. The 33% instead he met generic malfunctions in the home banking platform, while the 6% It has detected slowdowns during login via the website. The Down, therefore, has particularly affected the mobile environment, that is, the one that depends directly on the application installed on smartphones and tablets.

These events fall within the category of so -called “Down computer”a term with which we refer to a temporary and involuntary interruption of the digital services of a certain company. When a banking app like that of Intesa Sanpaolo stops working, the causes can be manifold: badly managed updates, server overload, compatibility problems between apps and operating system or, in the worst hypothesis, IT attacks. In the absence of an official declaration by the bank, each hypothesis remains purely speculative.

The graph highlights the peak of reports regarding the Down of Intesa Sanpaolo. Credit: downdetector



The Downdetector portal also provides a map of the reports, involving the whole peninsula with a predictable concentration in the major urban centers.

Map of reports for the down of the Intesa Sanpaolo app of 3 June 2025. Credit: Downdetector



What to do when a computer down occurs like that of the app of a bank

When episodes of this type occur, the only thing you can do is Wait for the computer down to be resolved. We also suggest to ascertain that in your specific case the problem to access your Intesa Sanpaolo account does not depend on your network connection or other critical issues that concern your device. You can try to change connection, restart the smartphone or pc, check the availability of updates for the app, or uninstall it and reinstall it.

If despite these attempts the problem persists, evidently the difficulty in accessing and using the online services of Intesa Sanpaolo are not attributable to your internet connection or a malfunction of your device and, as we said just a few, the only thing that remains to be done is to wait patiently that the problem is solved as soon as possible.