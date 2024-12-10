Invincible 3, trailer plot and release date of the new season of the Prime Video animated series

Less than a year after the last season, Invincible 3 arrives on Prime Video, the third season of the animated TV series based on the award-winning comic series by Robert Kirkman, co-creator Cory Walker and contributing creator Ryan Ottley.

Prime Video also presented the official trailer for the third season of Invincible during the Prime Video panel at CCXP in Sao Paulo, Brazil. In front of a room packed with over 3,500 enthusiastic fans, voice cast members Sandra Oh, Gillian Jacobs and the series’ co-creator, executive producer and co-showrunner Robert Kirkman revealed the official trailer and a preview of the next season. So here’s everything you need to know.

What Invincible 3 is about

Invincible tells the story of 17-year-old Mark Grayson who inherits his father’s superpowers and sets out to become Earth’s greatest defender, only to realize that the task is more challenging than he could have ever imagined. Everything changes when Mark is forced to face his past, and his future, to discover how far he will go to protect the people he loves.

The voice cast of Invincible

Starring Steven Yeun, Sandra Oh, and JK Simmons, the voice cast of Invincible also includes Seth Rogen, Walton Goggins, Gillian Jacobs, Jason Mantzoukas, Zazie Beetz, Gray DeLisle, Zachary Quinto, Chris Diamantopoulos, Ross Marquand, Khary Payton, Andrew Rannells , Kevin Michael Richardson, Ben Schwartz, Clancy Brown, Jay Pharoah, Mark Hamill, and Melise Jow. Kirkman, Rogen, David Alpert, Catherine Winder, Simon Racioppa, Margaret M. Dean and Evan Goldberg serve as executive producers on the series. Helen Leigh and Cory Walker are co-executive producers.

When Invincible 3 comes out

The first three episodes of the third season of Invincible, co-produced by Skybound Entertainment and Amazon MGM Studios, will be released on Prime Video starting Thursday, February 6, 2025, with new episodes released every Thursday through March 13.

The trailer in Italian for Invincible 3