Is it true that carrots make us tan more? The effects of beta-carotene on the skin

The common belief that eating carrots helps you tan is a false myth. Tanning is a form of defense of our body. By exposing the skin to the sun, its deepest layer begins to produce melanina pigmented molecule of a darker color. As it rises to the more superficial layers of the skin, melanin darkens it and acts as protection against the sun’s UV rays. Carrots and their properties therefore have nothing to do with the process of melanin formation and transfer.

While carrots do not help you tan, it is true that they tend – especially if consumed in large quantities – to make the skin more orangeThis is because they contain beta-carotenea pigment also present in other plants. This effect, however, occurs independently of exposure to the sun.

Beta-carotene is good for the skin in other ways. For example, it acts as a antioxidant“turning off” free radicals and protecting our cells. In addition, beta-carotene is transformed in the intestine into vitamin Awhich is an excellent factor for skin regeneration. As we were saying, the accumulation of beta-carotene in the skin tends to make it turn an orange-amber color. However, when too much of it accumulates, we are talking about carotenemiaa condition in which the skin becomes very orange, almost yellow. This condition is reversible and resolves in a few days, once you stop consuming carrots.

In summary, carrots do not in themselves stimulate melanin production and therefore do not make you tan more, but consuming them helps to have a more amber complexion even in winter, and eating them in moderation is good for our skin.