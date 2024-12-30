Is it true that the older you get, the more difficult it is to learn a foreign language?

THE’learning a foreign language it is a complex process involving various factorsincluding aspects linguistic, psychological and motivational. There is a widespread belief that learning a language becomes progressively better difficult as we age, but what does science say about it? Traditionally, it has been believed that there is a “critical period” during childhood, beyond which language acquisition becomes more difficult. However, recent studies suggest that, although age can influence some aspects of language learning, it does not represent an insurmountable obstacle for adults. We delve deeper into the topic by analyzing the main contributions of neuroscience and psychology.

The concept of “critical period”

The “Critical Period Hypothesis” (CPH) claims that there is a time window during childhood in which the human brain is particularly predisposed to language acquisition. During this phase, which extends until puberty, brain plasticity allows fornatural assimilation of sounds, intonations and grammatical rules.

After this period, sensitivity to foreign phonemes tends to decrease, making it more difficult to obtain a native pronunciation. This aspect is particularly evident in the case of the second language, where adults often maintain an accent linked to their native language. Despite this, recent studies highlight that adults can still learn a language effectively, using different approaches than children.

The linguistic advantages of childhood

Childhood age is often considered the golden phase for language learning, thanks to a combination of neurological, cognitive and behavioral factors which favor the natural acquisition of a language. During the first years of life, the brain of children is highly plasticwhich means that neural connections quickly adapt to external stimuli. This plasticity allows children to distinguish and recognize specific sounds (phonemes) that may not exist in their native language, internalize grammatical rules implicitly, without the need for formal explanations, and imitate the intonation and rhythm of the target language, facilitating the development of a native pronunciation.

A unique advantage of children is their ability to learn grammar throughexposure rather than through explicit study. This process, called implicit learningis based on frequent and continuous use of the language in real contexts. For example: children exposed to multiple languages ​​simultaneously tend to separate them and use them appropriately, often without confusion, thanks to their sensitivity to contextual cues. Daily exposure to a language in a stimulating environment promotes the development of comprehensive linguistic competence, including the understanding of lexical and syntactic nuances.

In the first years of life, children possess an extraordinary ability to perceive and reproduce sounds. This is known as “categorical perception”an ability that allows them to distinguish subtle variations in the phonemes of the languages ​​spoken around them. Studies have shown that newborns can recognize the phonemes of any language, but this ability narrows as the brain specializes in the native language. Additionally, children who learn a language before puberty are more likely to develop pronunciation that is indistinguishable from that of a native speaker. For example, a child exposed to English and Mandarin early in life will be able to easily distinguish tonal differences in Mandarin, a skill that often eludes adults.

However, success in learning during childhood depends by the quantity and quality of exposure to the target language. A context rich in stimuli is essential to maximize linguistic potential.

Advanced adult cognitive abilities and challenges

The adultsdespite having a reduced brain plasticitypresent others advantages in language learning. Theirs cognitive maturity allows you to analyze and understand complex grammatical rules, making you more efficient in the conscious study of a language. There metalinguistic awarenessor the ability to reflect on the structure of languages, is a powerful tool that helps adults progress quickly, especially in academic or professional contexts.

Furthermore, adults often have strong motivation intrinsic or extrinsic, which pushes them to learn a language for specific purposes such as work, travel or the desire for cultural integration. This motivation is a determining factor for long-term success.

One of the aspects most influenced by age is the pronounce. While children have greater neuromuscular flexibility that allows them to easily adapt to new phonetic patterns, adults often they keep their accent in the foreign language, even after years of practice. This phenomenon, however, does not necessarily compromise communication: many adults are able to express themselves in a fluid and understandable way, while still reaching a high level of linguistic competence.

From a psychological point of view, learning a language as an adult offers numerous advantages. Studies have shown that acquiring new languages ​​can:

slow cognitive decline ;

; improve memory ;

; reduce the risk of neurodegenerative diseases like Alzheimer’s.

These benefits make language learning not only a useful but also a healthy activity, particularly recommended for keeping the brain active and flexible over time. The key to effective learning, at any age, lies in adopting a personalized approach. For children, play and language immersion are powerful tools, while adults can benefit from structured courses, online resources and practical use of the language. Techniques such as active memorization, constant practice and interaction with native speakers help overcome initial difficulties.