Island of the Famous 2025, the report cards of the second episode





Between Monday 12 and Tuesday 13 May, on Canale 5, the second episode of the Island of the Famous aired. This year the reality show is conducted by Veronica Gentili, while the commentator is Simona Ventura. The first episode saw a new, prepared but uncertain presenter. As was normal for it to be, Gentili – accustomed to other program of program – had to take the measures. As if he got away, instead, tonight? But above all: will they hold the listening (2,039,000 18.94% share for the first episode)?

Veronica Gentili at ease

If during the first episode it had seemed more freezing and clumsy, this time Veronica Gentili showed himself not only at ease, but also in the right place at the right time. It is precise but absolutely not boring, indeed pleasant and without ever expiring in vulgarity. On the other hand it would not be in his style. Gentili, affirmed presenter and journalist, in the new role of reality show presenter is promoted. At least for now.

Dino Giarrusso and the appeal for peace

Dino Giarrusso, former MEP and ex Hyena, is now on the Island of the Famous. Incredible but true, it’s just like that. Entering only today (due to a problem with the ribs), Giarrusso immediately made himself the protagonist of a nice moment of TV. It is still early to judge it as a shipwrecked, certainly the beginning was the best. In fact, Giarrusso took the opportunity to launch an appeal for peace: “We are here to have fun and not take us seriously. But then when the island ends, remember that there are still placed in the world – in Gaza and Ukraine – where there is war, where children die. If a message of peace would leave would be beautiful. Peace, peace”.

Dino Giarrusso on the island speaks of Gaza and Ukraine. Veronica Gentili reacts like this

Simona Ventura Cuore d’oro

Simona Ventura does not nourish resentment (or at least so it seems). The commentator of the Island of the Famous 2025, in fact, showed a marked sensitivity and empathy against Antonella Mosetti (his “historical” enemy), cheating and supporting her so that he remains on the island and does not thus throw the sponge.

“Antonella, nobody wants to give you lessons on your synthesize the pain. Everyone has a pain and everyone summarizes it as he believes. I respect you very much and I understand it even if I have never tried to God. But I want to tell you that if you give up, you will always have the regret and the remorse of having gave up. I tell you because it is so, this makes you sick. When you come back and you will realize you. You will be able to pull it out.

Antonella Mosetti desperate: “I can’t even speak”. Ventura: “You will regret it”

Pierpaolo Pretelli deboluccio

Little captivating, a little confused in the explanation of the challenges. In short, tonight Pierpaolo Pretelli seemed a little out of shape. Perhaps the strong wind has not helped the tests or the communication of Pretelli with the study. In all likelihood, the next episode will be able to recover. Too bad because he hadn’t started very badly.

