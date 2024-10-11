Israel attacks Unifil bases in Lebanon, 2 peacekeepers injured: Italy angry, why and what happened

Thursday October 10, 2024 the Israeli Armed Forces they targeted three bases from the UNIFIL mission in the south of Lebanonwhere there are also 1068 soldiers of theItalywounding two Indonesian soldiers and a specified number of Sri Lankans who are part of the contingent peacekeeping. The initiative sparked the anger of the Italian Defense Minister Guido Crosetto, the UN, the President of the European Council Charles Michel and many other states. The Israeli attack on the peacekeepers actually did not come as a bolt from the blue, given that since the beginning of the current conflict in the Middle East, over a year ago, the peacekeepers have been repeatedly subjected to crossfire actions Israeli and Lebanese, as well as of peremptory request from the Israeli side to evacuate their positions in southern Lebanon. Israel’s attack, whose preliminary dynamics were later confirmed by the international military, therefore appears to have been a premeditated event and not a simple accident.

Area of ​​southern Lebanon with the presence of national contingents belonging to the UNIFIL mission highlighted. Credit: United Nations Interim Force In Lebanon



What is the UNIFIL mission and why are there blue helmets in Lebanon

Established on March 19, 1978 with them resolutions number 425 and 426 of the United Nations Security Council and subsequently strengthened following the resolution 1701 of 11 August 2006the mission UNIFIL (acronym which stands for United Nations Interim Force in Lebanon – United Nations Interim Force in Lebanon), also composed of more than 1000 Italian blue helmets, has as its primary mission that of acting as an interposition force along the border between Lebanon and Israel (the so-called “Blue Line” which, it is worth remembering, has never been truly “delimited” by any international treaty or agreement between governments) and assist the Lebanese Armed Forces officials in control of the territory of the southern area of ​​Lebanon. In this area, in fact, the presence of is stronger Hezbollaha political and military organisation, considered terrorist by some countries in the world, recently hit hard by Israel, including attacks involving the explosion of pagers and walkie talkies, bombings and the killing of leader Nasrallah.

Currently the UNIFIL mission, led starting from 28 February 2022 by the Spanish general Aroldo Lázaro Sáenzis made up of over 10,000 soldiers from 46 different countries and his mandate comes renewed annually for 46 years. With 1068 soldiers deployed on the territory Italy figures as the second net contributor of the mission, surpassed only by Indonesia with 1231 soldiers.

Italian soldiers engaged in a patrol in southern Lebanon. Credit: www.aiuto.difesa.it



The Israeli attack on October 10: why it unleashed Italy’s wrath

During Thursday 10 October, three bases of the UNIFIL contingent, including the headquarters located in Naqourawere the subject of Israeli attacks that United Nations sources did not hesitate to define “deliberate”. According to reconstructions filtered through the main media outlets, Israeli soldiers subjected the cameras and other detection instruments arranged all around the perimeter of the base at an intense small arms fire which caused its destruction.

Subsequently, the military complex was subjected toattack by a Merkava tank Israeli who repeatedly targeted several buildings including the command bunker And one of the watchtowers which was completely destroyed, causing the wounding of two Indonesian soldiers who were on guard duty at that moment and who were thrown to the ground by the explosion. According to some rumours, some Sri Lankan soldiers may also have been injured during one of the Israeli attacks.

The Israeli action provoked a series of condemnatory reactions internationally. The protests from the Italian government were particularly intense, which through the mouth of the Foreign Minister, Antonio Tajaniand that of Defense, Antonio Crosettostrongly condemned the incident. Crosetto, in particular, stated that: “Italy and the United Nations do not take orders from Israel and that the Israeli attack is totally unacceptable”. He was echoed by the words of Tajani who stated that he “expected an apology by the Israeli government.”

However, it does not appear that the Israeli government, led by Benjamin “Bibi” Netanyahu is willing to backtrack, beyond a few superficial declarations, given that in the evening the Permanent Representative of Israel to the United Nations, Danny Danonstated that: “your silence he has armed our hand. Now let’s face the consequences of the decision. We must look forward, we must discuss the future of Lebanon, a Lebanon free from Hezbollah”.