Israel eliminates Nasrallah, Hezbollah leader, in Beirut and attacks in Yemen: what can happen

Friday September 27around 6pm (Beirut local time) the F-15 fighters of theIDF (the Israel Defense Forces) dropped several bombs that razed six buildings on the southern outskirts of Beirutin Lebanon. Inside the buildings, in underground bunkers, a battle was underway meeting secret of the principals leaders of Hezbollahincluded Hassan Nasrallahleader of the political-military organization, considered terrorist by various states, including the USA, Canada, the United Kingdom, Australia and the Netherlands. According to initial reconstructions, the bombs used were Gbu-28the so-called bombs”bunker buster“, heavy anti-bunker bombs, capable of hitting at very great depths, penetrating tens of meters of concrete thanks to their destructive power. The senator from Arizona Mark Kelly stated that the bombs dropped by the Israeli army in the attack would also be used Mark 84 bombs, of US origin, weighing up to 900 kg. Nasrallah’s death was received in very different ways around the world, in the Middle East and in Lebanon itself, depending on his possible closeness and alliance with Hezbollah. Following the attacks in Lebanon, Netanyahu’s government followed up with further raids, particularly in the north-west of Lebanon Yemencontrolled by Houthisa political-military group allied with Hamas, Hezbollah and Iran, and responsible for launching ballistic missiles against Israeli territory. The main targets were the ports of Ras Issa And Hodeida.

Attention: the Israeli-Palestinian issue is extremely complex and delicate and we are aware that any type of summary risks omitting information; therefore this article must be seen in the context of the contents that we have proposed and that we will propose in the coming days.

How Israel eliminated Nasrallah: the reconstruction of the attack on Beirut

The bombs dropped by the Israeli army on DahiyeHezbollah’s Shiite stronghold in Beirut, six buildings were hit, killing Hezbollah’s leader, Hassan Nasrallah. Together with him he also died Abbas Nilforoushanthe deputy commander of the Go Qudscomponent of Revolutionary Guard Corps Iranians – the Pasdaran. Nasrallah’s body was recovered intact from the rubble, since according to initial reconstructions, it would have been died of suffocation under the rubble inside one of the deepest bunkers, but his funeral was cancelled, perhaps for fear of retaliation or further casualties. The attack struck at the heart of the Lebanon but it was also a very strong and harsh signal against Iran. The incident therefore has alarming implications for the situation in the Middle East, which is becoming increasingly tense: Israel continues to bomb Lebanon, even in the heart of Beirut and a few hours ago it also hit bases Houthis in Yemen, particularly in the ports of Ras Issa And Hodeida.

Who was Hassan Nasrallah, leader of Hezbollah for over thirty years

Hassan Nasrallah he was the leader of Hezbollah since 1992: succeeded ad Abbas Musawi, for about 20 years he had been living hidden mainly in underground bunkers. Considered one political leadership and one of the most influential figures in Lebanon, had sought to transform Hezbollah not only into a military but also a political power. Nicknamed “Sayyed”, after the name of black turban that he wore and was worn only by the direct descendants of the Prophet Muhammad, Nasrallah was very near Iran and he was considered something of a hero in one part of the Islamic world. In 2006, in fact, after 22 years of occupation and strong armed resistance by Hezbollah, Israel was forced to leave Lebanon following the clash against Hezbollah. Since the attacks on Israel on 7 October 2023, Nasrallah had expressed his closeness to Hamas and the Palestinian people. Hezbollah, in fact, is part of the so-called “Resistance axis”, which includes the Islamic Republic of Iran, Hamas, the Houthis of Yemen, pro-Iranian Iraqi militias and Bashar al-Assad’s Syria.

Why did Israel strike now? Possible future scenarios

Undoubtedly Hezbollah he was hit hard. In addition to the killing of Nasrallah and many other commanders of the “party of God” over the last few months, it should be remembered that Israel has managed to blow up thousands of pager and walkie talkies in the hands of the elite of the Lebanese group causing hundreds of deaths and injuries. Some analyzes have advanced the hypothesis that the organization was penetrated with infiltrators by the MossadIsrael’s secret services, and that following this attack they were not seen again safety standards.

Without a doubt, Nasrallah’s death could be a watershed for the geopolitical implications in the Middle East. The situation is very tense: l‘Iran one announced answer hard and determined to Israeli raids and the fear is precisely that the conflict in Middle East may undergo further escalation, involving Lebanon, Iran And allies and turning into a regional conflict increasingly broadened and intense, which could perhaps also involve the United States alongside Israel. On the other hand, Iran is internally divided between ultra-conservatives and moderates, who do not agree on the moves to be implemented, and is undoubtedly aware of the Israeli military strength in the event of a direct clash. Let us remember that Israel also has a number of atomic bombs not officially declared.

Israel, for its part, could decide to start a ground attack (more or less large) in southern Lebanon to try to create a sort of territorial security buffer for Israeli citizens living in northern Israel who have been displaced in recent months due to the launch of rockets and missiles by Hezbollah.

Israel attacks the Houthis in Yemen: what happens

As we have already anticipated, in the meantime the Israeli government of Netanyahu he didn’t stop. Substantial attacks have occurred in Lebanon, Syria, and in particular in the north-western part of Yemen, a territory which after the Yemeni civil war (not yet effectively concluded) is controlled by the Houthisa political-military group allied with Hamas, Hezbollah and Iran, and which was responsible for launching various ballistic missiles against Israeli territory.

The Houthis are the armed group that partially put naval trade is in crisis in the Red Sea between Europe and Asia, attacking ships (especially Israeli or bound for Israel) passing through the Strait of Bab-el-Mandeb and forcing them to circumnavigate Africa, rounding the Cape of Good Hope, another of the choke point international.

The main targets of the Israeli raids in Yemen were the ports of Ras Issa and Hodeida, from which the Houthis receive weapons and oil from Iran and which, according to Israeli sources, have currently been rendered unusable or almost unusable.

Other updates: Lebanese Hamas leader killed

Israel then continues to attack Lebanon, penetrating the heart of Beirut. The Popular Front for the Liberation of Palestine (PFLP) announced that Three of his leader they were killed in an attack on central Beirut and Hamas declared that too Fateh Sherif Abu el-Aminthe commander of Hamas in Lebanon, was killed by the Israeli armed forces in the south of the country.

In Lebanon in the last two weeks, according to the Lebanese health minister, more than 1,000 people have died 1000 people and around 6000 people are injured. A further element to consider is‘exodus massive of approx 1 million Lebanesefleeing what could become a wide-ranging conflict. Meanwhile, the Israeli foreign minister declared that a cease-fire in Lebanon it would only be possible following the withdraw and removal of Hezbollah from the border with Israel.