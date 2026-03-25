It didn't end well for Giorgia Meloni, hosted by Fedez

Culture

It didn’t end well for Giorgia Meloni, hosted by Fedez

It didn’t end well for Giorgia Meloni, hosted by Fedez

Alexander Marchall

Alexander Marchall

Alexander Marchall is a distinguished journalist with over 15 years of experience in the realm of international media. A graduate of the Columbia School of Journalism, Alex has a fervent passion for global affairs and geopolitics. Prior to founding The Journal, he contributed his expertise to several leading publications.

Latest articles
Earthquake in the province of Massa-Carrara of magnitude 4.0, epicenter in Fosdinovo
It didn’t end well for Giorgia Meloni, hosted by Fedez
The first liquid sodium-cooled nuclear reactor financed by Bill Gates will be built in the USA