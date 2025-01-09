It is absurd to accuse the police of murder: anyone who runs away is not a victim





It is a tragedy that the judiciary allows itself to be influenced by the excited sequences of a video broadcast on TV. After the broadcast of the film (photo above), the accusation against the carabiniere at the wheel of the Volpe 60 patrol could in fact worsen: from vehicular homicide to homicide with possible malice. In the event of conviction, the reference sentence would in fact go from 2-7 years to no less than 21, like voluntary homicide. But it is absurd to even talk about road homicide, a crime that concerns “anyone who through negligence causes the death of a person by violating the rules on road traffic regulation”.

Ramy Elgaml, 19, was sitting in the back. And his friend Fares Bouzidi, 22, also under investigation for vehicular homicide, was driving a large scooter. They had forced two soldiers to stop and had been escaping for about twenty minutes. Twenty minutes. Three carabinieri patrols, including Volpe 60, were trying to stop them. They were doing their institutional work, perhaps imagining that the two boys were hiding who knows what, to escape with so much determination. If the policeman driving the car must be investigated, also for his own protection, to ascertain the facts, the hypothesis should if anything be contained in manslaughter: “Whoever causes the death of a person through negligence is punished with imprisonment from six months to five years.”

The silence of the prosecutor Marcello Viola and the ongoing investigation

The death of a boy is always a tragedy. For his parents, for his friends, for everyone. But it would also be acceptable to accept that the activity of the judiciary is easily influenced by social pressure. And even from social media. The images broadcast are part of the investigation file: so why not hypothesize the most serious crime immediately and not only after the release of the video, which the police had handed over to the Prosecutor’s Office?

We are in Milan. The chase that ended with the fatal accident dates back to 4.03am on Sunday 24 November in via Quaranta, in Rogoredo. A suburb which, in the aftermath of the event, for a few evenings, was set on fire by gangs of thugs with the excuse of Ramy’s death. Passing off the police today as murderers means triggering a dangerous time bomb: because if a judge were to acquit the soldiers in the future, recognizing the circumstance that it was an accident due to the reckless escape, Ramy’s pseudo friends would return to setting fire to the neighborhood . It already happened in Paris years ago. For the same reasons. Perhaps the Milan prosecutor, Marcello Viola, who is an extremely balanced magistrate, should officially express himself as soon as possible: are the carabinieri under investigation for voluntary homicide (with possible malice) or not? And if they are, why?

The sentences under accusation reveal the tension of the chase

The sentences uttered by the soldiers during the chase are indecent, if we listen to them sitting at the table or on the sofa in front of the TV: “Fuck… he didn’t fall”, after a ramming attempt to stop them (in the photo above). “Shut it, shut it, shut it, it’s falling. Nooo… he didn’t fall”, when Fares and Ramy slip between an SUV and parked cars. “They fell in Via Quaranta-Ortles,” a policeman warns over the radio, indicating the location. “Good,” replies a colleague.

Former police chief Franco Gabrielli: “Incorrect pursuit”

After 8 kilometers of pursuit through the deserted night of Milan, they could have said much worse. Who among you has never wished “crash” to the bully on the motorway who glues himself to your bumper? Does it mean having homicidal intentions? If they had really wanted to kill, they could have shot the fugitives, as was also the practice in Milan until about thirty years ago. Or they could have run over them in the middle of a straight line, or hit them during that attempted ram, taught in fast driving courses, but so weak that they didn’t fall.

Salary of 1400 euros gross: the lawyer will have to be paid

The order to the only witness to the accident to delete the images from his mobile phone is indeed an abuse. Police, carabinieri and local police often do this when one of their colleagues is involved in news events. And, as the former police chief, Franco Gabrielli, said, the pursuit would not have respected the principle of proportionality. But from here to pass off the police as alleged murderers is a gamble. Because it makes lawless kids like Ramy and Fares believe that they are the heroes of the suburbs, victims of a racism that, at least in this case, doesn’t exist. When the real heroes are the people – Italian and otherwise – who struggle, like Ramy’s father, work, study, redeem themselves. Without imitating the imbecility of the “woke” ideology which already in France, as in the United States, keeps the suburbs under the yoke of ignorance, drug consumption and gangster violence.

The new procession for Ramy Elmaml: “Murderers, murderers”

If there are proletarian victims in this story, they are certainly not Ramy Elgaml and Fares Bouzidi, the Tunisian friend, who, despite having no license, drove an 11,000 euro Yamaha T Max scooter. Rather, they are the carabinieri. In the chase they risked their lives for a gross salary of 1400 euros per month. Gross. And now, for a few years of trial, they will also have to pay for a lawyer, to defend themselves from the unjust shame of being called murderers.

The escape of Fares Bouzidi and Ramy Elgaml – video

On Tg3 the video taken by the carabinieri car of the chase of Ramy who died in Milan while fleeing on 24 November. The images of the impact. The shocking phrases of the military pic.twitter.com/y7de8EOTlV — Tg3 (@Tg3web) January 7, 2025

