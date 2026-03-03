"It is not a country for singles"the release date of the Italian film based on the novel by Felicia Kingsley has been revealed

Prime Video has finally revealed the release date of It’s Not a Country for Singles, the new Italian Original film, an adaptation of the bestseller of the same name published by Newton Compton by the record-breaking author Felicia Kingsley, the stage name of the Carpi writer Serena Artioli. Filming of It’s Not a Country for Singles began at the end of 2024 in Tuscany, and after various announcements we have reached the end of the wait. Here’s everything you need to know about the film No Country for Singles.

The works of Felicia Kingsley

Author of the year at the 2024 TikTok Book Awards with over three million copies in Italy and 15 bestsellers, translated into 19 countries, Felicia Kingsley was the most read author of 2023. Making her debut with Marriage of Convenience in 2017, she was followed by bestsellers such as Two Hearts for Rent and The Truth Is That I Don’t Hate You Enough, up to the most recent A Conquest Off the Menu, short stories such as Appointment on the Terrace, the Booklover reading diary and the journal Ex Files. Kingsley also edited the introduction to All the Novels of Jane Austen and translated An Unfashionable Girl by Louisa May Alcott.

What is it about? It’s not a country for singles

In an idyllic Tuscan town, Belvedere in Chianti, everyone is in a couple or looking for a soul mate, except Elisa (Matilde Gioli), a single mother who manages the Le Giuggiole estate. The return to the village of Michele (Cristiano Caccamo), a childhood friend whom he had lost sight of for years, turns his life upside down and reawakens feelings that he thought had disappeared forever.

The cast of No Country for Singles

The protagonists of the romantic comedy will be Matilde Gioli (Doc – in your hands) and Cristiano Caccamo (LOL 3, Sono Lillo). Alongside them in the cast also Amanda Campana, Sebastiano Pigazzi, Cecilia Dazzi, Margherita Rebeggiani and with Marco Cocci and with the participation of Bebo Storti.

The film is directed by Laura Chiossone and written by Alessandra Martellini, Giulia Magda Martinez and Matteo Visconti, co-produced by Amazon MGM Studios with Italian International Film – Lucisano Media Group.

When No Country for Singles comes out on Prime Video

No Country for Singles will be released exclusively on Prime Video worldwide on Friday 8 May.

The first images of the film based on the book by Felicia Kingsley