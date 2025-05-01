It is right to deny the degree in Marracash because it is "sexist"?

Is it right to deny Marracash’s degree because he is “sexist”?





The University of Messina denied the Honoris cause degree in information sciences in Fabio Rizzo, aka Marracash, after some teachers of the University expressed perplexity on the texts of the Milanese rapper of Sicilian origins. The fear, in particular, concerns the fact that his songs “They contain content of a sexist nature”as reported in the official resolution of the University Department.

But is it really the case?

The short answer is: yes. Many texts by Marracash have machist, sexist and sometimes homophobic connotations. This is because Marracash, like most of the Hip Hop extraction rappers, comes from a “street culture”, strongly influenced by a male, heterosexual, low social class, often imbued with a markedly patriarchal world vision. It is true: hip hop played a fundamental role in the social revenge of African American communities, offering a space for expression and denunciation against systemic racism in the United States. However, this does not cancel its male and intrinsically sexist male and intrinsic origins.

Not all Italian rappers, however, have completely joined this culture. For example, Caparezza, despite being technically a rapper, cannot be properly defined as “hip hop”. The same applies to lesser known artists to the general public, such as Rancore or Murubutu, whose texts are definitely detached from certain road logic. And it must be recognized that Marracash has changed deeply compared to the beginning. In particular, the last three albums mark a clear evolution compared to the initial machist rhetoric. This is because Fabio Rizzo is not only a character, but an artist, and as such he grew up and matured. His career is also long -lived because many fans, who follow him since the beginning, grew up with him. And this is not at all obvious: most artists struggle to renew themselves and keep their relevance alive over time. Marracash has succeeded, and this must be recognized. Just as his ability to speak to a whole generation must be recognized, offering stimuli, energy and a sense of revenge.

So, is Marracash sexist?

If we consider only his current texts, we can say that it is much less than the average of Italians. However, it is understandable that the university has hesitated in giving him a degree to Honorem, which is generally perceived as a “career prize” and therefore requires an overall evaluation, including the past. The presence of strongly machists in Marracash’s art does not cancel its talent, but it certainly makes it less “institutionalizable”. Marracash himself is also aware of this. In fact, despite being among the most esteemed and celebrated artists of the Italian music scene, he never participated in Sanremo. This is because every time a rapper tries to enter “institutional” environments must inevitably justify and confront his past – or with that of his own character – which is often perceived as “dirty”, or, to use a more current, “politically incorrect” expression.

In any case, degree or not, Marracash remains one of the most important Italian songwriters of the last decades. The numbers, the esteem of the fans and the respect of colleagues testify to this. Songs like Doubts or All this nothingbut also less recent pieces like Ask the dust or Quicksandare destined to remain in the history of the genre. And perhaps, in a few decades, we will interpret them with a different look.