It: Welcome to Derry, the new series based on Stephen King’s iconic novel on Sky

From the famous novel “It” by the master of horror Stephen King, a new HBO Original and Sky Exclusive series arrives on Sky and NOW: It: Welcome to Derry.

The series will expand the universe created by the blockbusters “It” and “It – Chapter 2” by Andy Muschietti and is produced by Warner Bros. Television and developed for television by directors Andy Muschietti, who will direct four of the nine episodes, Barbara Muschietti (“It,” “It – Chapter 2”) and Jason Fuchs (“It – Chapter 2,” “Wonder Woman,” “Argylle”).

Produced by HBO and Warner Bros. Television, with a screenplay by Andy Muschietti, Barbara Muschietti and Jason Fuchs. Andy Muschietti and Barbara Muschietti (through their production company Double Dream), Jason Fuchs, Brad Caleb Kane, David Coatsworth, Bill Skarsgård, Shelley Meals, Roy Lee and Dan Lin serve as executive producers. Fuchs, who wrote the screenplay for the first episode, and Kane are co-showrunners on the project.

Who is in the cast of It: Welcome to Derry

Starring Taylour Paige, Jovan Adepo, Chris Chalk, James Remar, Stephen Rider, Madeleine Stowe, Rudy Mancuso and Bill Skarsgård.

It: Welcome to Derry, when it comes out on Sky and NOW

The series will debut in 2025 exclusively on Sky and streaming only on NOW.