It will be increasingly difficult to go to London (and live and work in the United Kingdom)

The United Kingdom risked becoming “an island of strangers”, and for this reason it must put an end to its “failed experiment of opening of the borders” to significantly reduce net immigration. The words of the leader of Reform UK, Nigel Farage, and instead to pronounce them was the Labor Stager Starmer premier, the same man who before the farewell to the European Union insisted on the need for a second referendum on Brexit, with the hope of canceling the decision of the former.

After the victory of Farage’s right in the last local elections, the London government presented its plan to significantly reduce net immigration to Great Britain in the next four years. It is a wide range of reforms that provide to increase the knowledge requirements of English for immigrants, make their stay in the country more difficult and prevent companies, including nursing homes, to take abroad.

Criticism

The move, and above all the rhetoric used in presenting it, was criticized by the left of the party. “The increase in anti-migrant rhetoric by the government is shameful and dangerous. Migrants are our neighbors, friends and family. Suggest that Great Britain risks becoming ‘an island of strangers’ due to immigration imitates the alarmism of the extreme right,” said Nadia Whittome.

The visa to enter the United Kingdom, also for Italians: how much it costs and how it is required

“The problems of our society are not caused by migrants or refugees. They are caused by an economic system made up in favor of corporations and billionaires. If the government wanted to improve the lives of people, it would take off the rich and would build an economy that works for everyone”, attacked Jeremy Corbyn, who was the leader of the Labor and who had chosen Starmer as head of Brexit, and then be the last hunted by his election at the head of the party.

Chamber of Commerce Contraria

Speaking before the publication of the White Paper on immigration, Starmer accused the industries of being “almost dependent on the import of low -cost labor” instead of “investing in the skills of those who are here and wants a good job in their community”, and has indicated engineering as a sector “in which visas have increased dysming while apprenticeships have collapsed”.

But the British Chamber of Commerce expressed concern for the government plans to limit visas for foreigners, and its deputy director Jane Gratton has argued that “to grow the economy, companies need to access the right skills, and for some of them this implies the use of people from outside the United Kingdom”. “Usually it is the last beach, when it has done everything possible to hire staff from the local labor market,” he also specified.

Residence permits

The narrow close from London, even without setting a precise number, should lead to the legal immigration by about 100 thousand units per year.

Among the main interventions announced, there is first of all the increase from five to 10 years to obtain the Settled Status, a permanent residence permit for foreigners who are obtained by working regularly in the country and then allows you to remain indefinitely, and which is also an antechamber for the request for actual citizenship.

Exceptions will be provided for those who will demonstrate a “contribution to the economy or society”. The government will launch a consultation to decide from when the reform enters into force and if it will also be worth those who are already present in the country.

Stop workers in the assistance sector

One of the most drastic measures concerns the closure of the recruitment channel from abroad for healthcare personnel and assistance to elderly and infirm people, despite the chronic lack of staff who afflict the sector. Until 2028 there will be a transitional period in which existing visas can be extended and the foreigners already present will be able to move to a job in personal care.

The government will then increase by 32 percent the so -called “Immigration Skills Charge”, the fee that companies pay to hire a foreign worker with a qualified visa. Currently the tax is 1,000 pounds per year for large companies and 364 pounds for small ones, and has not been updated since 2017.

Tight on international students

A narrow is also scheduled for foreign students, who will be able to remain to work in the United Kingdom only for 18 months after graduation, compared to the current two years. The executive is also evaluating the introduction of a 6 percent tax on the revenues that universities obtain from the school fees of international students. If approved, the measure could further rise the costs for those who choose to study in the country.

In general, linguistic requirements for all categories of visas will be increased. In particular, adults borne by workers or students – for example partners or parents – who want to come to the nation will have to demonstrate at least the basic skills of the English language to obtain a permit, which has so far not requested.

And also on kindergarten

Although the reform is focused on legal migration, Downing Street has announced new measures also for asylum seekers. In particular, a law will be introduced to limit the use of article 8 of the European Convention on Human Rights, which protects the right to family life, and reduce the number of cases considered “exceptional”. Other changes to the asylum system will be published in the coming months.