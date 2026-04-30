It will be the summer of sailing boats. Everyone on "flotilla" to escape from the chaos you fly

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It will be the summer of sailing boats. Everyone on "flotilla" to escape from the chaos you fly

It will be the summer of sailing boats. Everyone on the “flotilla” to escape the flight chaos

Alexander Marchall

Alexander Marchall

Alexander Marchall is a distinguished journalist with over 15 years of experience in the realm of international media. A graduate of the Columbia School of Journalism, Alex has a fervent passion for global affairs and geopolitics. Prior to founding The Journal, he contributed his expertise to several leading publications.

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