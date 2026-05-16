Italian public debt: why we have surpassed Greece in 2026

For decades the Greece it was the European symbol of public debt out of control. In 2020 its debt-to-GDP ratio had exceeded 210%. Today those figures must be looked at from a different point of view. In 2026, in fact, it is Italy the Eurozone country with the highest debt/GDP ratioovertaking Greece for the first time.

According to the Public Finance Document, the Italian debt will rise to 138.6% of GDP this yearwhile the Greek one will drop to 136.8%. Estimates from the International Monetary Fund confirm the same scenario.

At the end of 2025, Italian public debt has already reached historical annual record of 3,095 billion eurosa figure that is almost worth it one and a half times everything Italy produces in a year. But what does it really mean, who pays for it and why does it continue to grow?

What is public debt, how is it formed and who owns it

The public debt is the sum of everything that the State must return to its creditors: private citizens, banks, investment funds, international institutions and other states. It accumulates every year in which the state spends more than it collects – and it covers that difference borrowing moneymainly through the issuance of government bonds such as BTPs. Whoever buys them lends money to the State and in exchange receives periodic interest until the security matures.

Not all government deficit spending is the same. There are years when a state takes on debt to build infrastructure or support the economy in a crisis: expenses that over time can generate growth and therefore resources to repay the debt. And there are years in which you go into debt to cover ordinary current expenses, without that money producing a measurable return. Italy historically does both, with a prevalence of the second category.

The share of public debt supported by Italian families has grown a lot in recent years, thanks to the success of BTP Valore (bonds intended mainly for individuals) which, thanks to the returns that have returned to positive after several years at zero interest, have made this investment interesting for savers.

The billions that come out of state coffers every year not to finance hospitals, schools or infrastructures, but to pay interest to creditors, in 2025 have exceeded 80 billion euros, 85.6 to be precise, more than the state spends on public education. It is the direct consequence of decades of deficit spending: every year in which you spend more than you collect, the accumulated debt grows, and therefore with it the amount of interest destined to remunerate those who finance it.

Why does Italian debt continue to grow?

We start from the assumption that public debt is usually expressed as a percentage of a country’s gross domestic product (GDP). This ratio is used to indicate how much debt a government has relative to the total size of its economy. The answer becomes structural, rather than linked to a single year or a single measurement. At least there are three mechanisms which push the debt upwards almost automatically.