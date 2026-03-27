Italian translations are also arriving on WhatsApp on Android: what to know

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After arriving on iPhone, the translations of messages on WhatsApp also into Italian they are finally arriving for users too Android. According to what was stated by WABetaInfoa portal that finds and disseminates the news present in the beta version of the famous messaging app, WhatsApp is concretely expanding its message translation capabilities on Google’s mobile operating system by introducing 13 new languagesincluding theItalianfor a total of 19 language packs. At the moment the news is only affecting a few beta testers and is not available in the stable version of the app, the one we all use, but the update could arrive in the next few weeks.

WhatsApp will support Italian translations on Android

Going into a little more detail, theBeta update for Androidcharacterized by the number of version 2.26.12.4 introduces a significant extension of the languages ​​available for translation. Previously, the system was limited to a few options – Arabic, Hindi, English, Portuguese, Russian and Spanish – and a special package for automatic language detection. With the new release, the total number of language packs (excluding automatic detection) goes from 6 to 19. The 13 new languages ​​added are the following:

Czech

Simplified Chinese

French

Indonesian

Italian

Latvian

Dutch

Polish

Swedish

German

Turkish

Ukrainian

Urdu

Credit: WABetaInfo.



These packages come iinstalled directly on your smartphoneavoiding sending messages to external servers for translation. This approach has a direct impact on privacy. There end-to-end encryptionone of the pillars of WhatsApp, prevents third parties (including the platform itself) from accessing the content of conversations. If the translation took place on remote servers, this principle would be weakened. By processing messages locally instead, WhatsApp is able to integrate new features without compromising the existing security model.

It should be clarified that, at least for now, real-time machine translation is still under full development. On iOS devices, for example, users still have to manually translate messages via the context menu. On Android, the situation is evolving: some beta testers can already use the new packages to translate messages, but the function is not yet available to everyone. Soft release is a common practice in software development and serves to test stability and performance on a large scale before global deployment.

WABetaInfo suggests that the arrival of the language packages in question could lead to the support for voice message transcriptions in all languages ​​for which these packages are available. This is because, as the source in question explains, these same packages «they are used for both translation and transcription» and then «it is possible that they will soon also support voice message transcription».

The availability of the feature

At the moment the news we told you about is still limited to a small group of users who have installed the beta version of the app from the Play Store. Its expansion to everyone, including those using the stable version of WhatsApp, could happen in the next few weeks.