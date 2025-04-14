Golden Buzzer and the top names of the TV (and not only). Italy’s Got Talent starts again. Disney+ announces great news for the new edition of the show produced by Fremantle Italia, starting with the jury and the conductors. Here are all the advances.

Italia’s Got Talent, the judges and conductors of the new edition

Disney+ anticipates with a note that Alessandro Cattelan will join the judges of the new edition of Italia’s Got Talent. The conductor will sit at the table together with the singer Elettra Lamborghini, in its second edition, and the beloved veterans Mara Maionchi, talent scout and television face, and the actor and comedian Frank Matano, looking for the best talents in our country. And it’s not over here. Aurora and the Fr of the Jackal will return to the conduction bringing once again to the stage of Italia’s Got Talent their comedy and unmistakable irony.

Italia’s Got Talent, when the new edition comes out

At the moment Disney+ did not announce a certain date, but in mid -April there were the recordings of auditions to the Politeama Theater in Catanzaro.