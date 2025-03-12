“Italy at another speed. On the way from Brenner to Sicily with the regional trains” by Fabio Bertino

Italy at another speed. Traveling from Brenner to Sicily with regional trains It is the new book by Fabio Bertino. The writer tells his new work as follows: “A real railway tour of Italy who, with regional trains, led me to travel over 4,000 kilometers of tracks from the northernmost station of the peninsula to the southernmost one. A wonderful itinerary from the Alps to the Ionian Sea, from the Venetian lagoon to the heart of Italy to the Calabrian and Sicilian coast, from the Adriatic to the Tyrrhenian Sea, from the capital to the capital”. And again: “A slow journey (hence the title” Italy at another speed “) to discover above all of the Italian province and its many, sometimes unexpected wonders. The landscapes, the villages and the towns, the history and the traditions, the architecture and the culture, the food and the wine. On everything, then, the many small/great encounters on the wagons, in the stations, in the dehor of the bars, in the squares that always remain the most precious moments of each voyage”.

The author

Graduated in Economics and Commerce and in Cultural Anthropology, Fabio Bertino lives between Alessandria and Monferrato, loves to write and travel and collaborates with Herodotus magazine108. He is co -author with Roberta Melchiorre of World Zapping. Russia travel and destination. A ship and a cat in the tundra and other stra-ordinary meetings, both published by Goware in 2016.