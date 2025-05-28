Immagine

Italy has over 283 billion euros in European funds. What to do to benefit from it?

You will surely hear about it: the Erasmus exchange program or the notorious PNRR funds.
But what exactly these are European funds?
It is financial resources made available by the European Union to support the development of various programs in Member countries.
The positive thing, that few people know, is that everyone can access it.

We made a video to clarify: first of all, let’s do one panoramic of the various funds, divided into three large categories: Direct fundsmanaged by the European Union; indirect fundsmanaged directly by the member countries; and finally funds shared.

We then explain how to apply for different projects and how to find what can be interesting for your purposes.
Here, at this link, find for example the portal of the European Union where to search for direct funds. As regards indirect and shared management funds, on the other hand, it is necessary to consult the sites of the regions or specific bodies that manage them.

Alexander Marchall

Alexander Marchall

Alexander Marchall is a distinguished journalist with over 15 years of experience in the realm of international media. A graduate of the Columbia School of Journalism, Alex has a fervent passion for global affairs and geopolitics. Prior to founding The Journal, he contributed his expertise to several leading publications.

