Italy tax sex? Guarantees the rights of escorts





“Do you need the receipt?” Freelancers often ask their customers, often hoping to get a negative answer. So far it has been so for lawyers, hydraulic, mechanical (obviously not all), but not for those who work in the prostitution sector. A discrimination that, with the new Ateco code, disappears forever.

Finally, the veil of hypocrisy of a country where prostitution is legal, but only in part, also disappears. And, despite being legal, the only people legitimized to escape taxes with the full consent of the respectists were the escorts, both high and low village. The new Ateco classification represents a real revolution, especially from a tax point of view, which will allow to replenish the thin state coffers. Millions of euros recovered which, however, as someone has already pointed out, will also have to serve to give not only greater duties but also greater rights to the so -called sex workers.

Sex Worker Rights

“The most important question is: Once you declare you, you pay taxes, are you entitled to a pension too? To deductions? To a minimum of social recognition, as well as tax?” The well -known transsexual escort Efe Bal wondered which then added: “Because if you pay the taxes but then you are not even entitled to a pension of 600 euros per month, then it is exploitation. Then the state becomes the largest pimp in history”.

“If an escort pays taxes and then it is not even entitled to a pension, then the state becomes the largest pimp in history” Efe Bal

And actually, that of the pension is a right that, in the future, could be sanctioned by strokes of judgments of the courts. A serious theme that could lead Italy to have a true legalization of prostitution with laws very similar to those in force in Germany, Austria, Switzerland and the Netherlands. In addition, Istat made the decision to insert this new code precisely because, as they were once said, “Europe asks us”.

The Ateco code for the supply of “sexual services”

The Statistics Institute, with a note, specified that “following the entry into force from 1 January of the new classification of the ATECO 2025 economic activities – coordinated at national level together with the Revenue Agency and Chambers of Commerce for the areas of respective competence – has been implemented by the European statistical classification of economic activities called Nace Rev. 2.1 The code 96.99, that is, that of the various activities that also includes: “Provision or arrangement of sexual services, Organization of prostitution events or operations of prostitution establishments”.

Now, in the light of this clarification, it amazes that Bardara Funari and Monica Lucarelli, two councilors of the Municipality of Rome Capital, were thundered first against this decision. Yes, just two members of the Roberto Gualtieri junta who paid the organization of the Pro Europe event promoted by Michele Serra. Those who, for days and days, have gone won the Ventotene Manifesto, now throw themselves against a legislation that comes directly from Brussels. It is alternately plate Europeanism.

Italy, according to a certain left, is a retrograde country because it does not provide egalitarian marriage and euthanasia. On these issues we should adapt our legislation to those other European states, but on prostitution we should remain still at a law of the 1950s. But not only. In the 1970s, the feminists, to justify the abortion, screamed the motto “The uterus is mine and I manage it”, but today they cannot shout loudly: “The vagina is mine and I manage it”, to claim the right to prostitute yourself.

In 2025, in fact, growing hair in the armpits is a sign of feminist emancipation, but woe to legalize the oldest profession in the world. Yes to the uterus for rent, but woe to rent your vagina. These are the contradictions of a certain hypocritical left.