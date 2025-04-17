Italy tax sex? Guarantees the rights of escorts

Culture

Italy tax sex? Guarantees the rights of escorts

Italy tax sex? Guarantees the rights of escorts

Alexander Marchall

Alexander Marchall

Alexander Marchall is a distinguished journalist with over 15 years of experience in the realm of international media. A graduate of the Columbia School of Journalism, Alex has a fervent passion for global affairs and geopolitics. Prior to founding The Journal, he contributed his expertise to several leading publications.

Latest articles
The price of the PlayStation 5 Digital Edition has increased in Europe: that’s why
Italy tax sex? Guarantees the rights of escorts
Because it is impossible to comb a hairy ball: the explanation of the theorem