It's easy to say Italians

Culture

It’s easy to say Italians

It’s easy to say Italians

Alexander Marchall

Alexander Marchall

Alexander Marchall is a distinguished journalist with over 15 years of experience in the realm of international media. A graduate of the Columbia School of Journalism, Alex has a fervent passion for global affairs and geopolitics. Prior to founding The Journal, he contributed his expertise to several leading publications.

Latest articles
It’s easy to say Italians
World’s Second Largest Diamond Discovered in Botswana: 2,492 Carats
Breathe, the explanation of the ending