“It’s My Fault: London”: trailer, plot and release date of the English remake of the romantic saga

After the Spanish originals It’s My Fault and It’s Your Fault, and before the third chapter It’s Our Fault, the British remake of the first film of the romantic-drama saga arrives on Prime Video, entitled It’s My Fault: London, an English version of the first book of Mercedes Ron’s best-selling trilogy, Culpables (Culpa Mía, Culpa Tuya, Culpa Nuestra). Here is all the information on It’s My Fault: London, from the plot to the cast to the release date, and the official Italian trailer of the film.

The cast of It’s My Fault: London

The protagonists of the UK version are two young talents on the rise: Asha Banks (A Good Girl’s Guide to Murder) and Matthew Broome (The Buccaneers). With them in the cast Eve Maklin, Ray Fearon, Enva Lewis, Jason Flemyng, Kerim Hassan, Sam Buchanan, Amelia Kenworthy. Harry Gilbey

The film is directed by Dani Girdwood and Charlotte Fassler, written by Melissa Osbourne, produced by Ben Pugh and Erica Steinberg for 42. Executive producers are Kari Hatfield for 42 and Alex de la Iglesia, Carolina Bang and Domingo González for Pokeepsie Films.

The plot of It’s My Fault: London

When Noah’s mother, Ella, falls in love with the very rich William, the two move from America to London to live with William and his son Nick. Upon her arrival, eighteen-year-old Noah meets bad boy Nick and an immediate attraction is born between the two. Noah spends the summer adjusting to his new life, making new friends in Nick’s various circles, and trying to navigate this complicated relationship as the two struggle to keep their attraction to each other at bay. Noah will finally be forced to face her devastating past and fall in love for the first time.

When It’s My Fault: London comes out

The film It’s My Fault: London will debut on Thursday 13 February 2025 exclusively on Prime Video.

The trailer for It’s My Fault: London