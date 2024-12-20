It’s Not My Fault: plot, trailer, cast, when it comes out on Netflix

On January 1, 2025, Netflix will welcome a new romantic comedy made in Italy entitled “It’s Not My Fault”. Directed by Umberto Carteni, the film promises to win over its audience thanks to an engaging plot, a dose of humor and an inevitable emotional component. With protagonists Antonio Folletto, Laura Adriani and Vincenzo Nemolato, the film is part of the trend of love stories that arise from complex situations, making you smile but also reflect on the meaning of family, deception and authentic feelings.

It’s Not My Fault: plot

The plot of “It’s Not My Fault” revolves around Vito (Antonio Folletto), a single father who, after facing numerous difficulties, finds himself facing one of the greatest challenges of his life: saving the family home in Naples. Together with his brother Antonello (Vincenzo Nemolato), he decides to devise a bold plan to resolve his economic situation. The two brothers’ strategy consists in deceiving Marina (Laura Adriani), a rich heiress, into believing they are the founders of a charity organization.

The plan, initially well thought out, begins to get complicated when Vito discovers that Marina is deeply unhappy, despite her apparent luck. As he immerses himself more and more in his role as benefactor, Vito’s heart begins to falter, and what was supposed to be just a deception turns into a real love story. The trailer of the film anticipates a light and funny, but also exciting comedy, capable of exploring the themes of deception, change and unexpected love. The dynamics between the characters seem to promise lots of fun, but also more reflective moments that will touch the hearts of viewers.

It’s Not My Fault: the cast

The cast of “It’s Not My Fault” is full of talents from Italian cinema. The protagonists of the story are Antonio Folletto, in the role of the protagonist Vito, and Laura Adriani, who plays Marina, the heiress with a seemingly perfect life but marked by loneliness. Alongside them, Vincenzo Nemolato plays Antonello, Vito’s brother, who will help carry out the deceptive plan.

Completing the cast there are also well-known faces such as Saverio Picozzi, Vincenzo Picozzi, Loris De Luna, Biagio Manna, and Roberto De Francesco, who will enrich the film with brilliant and varied performances. The direction of Umberto Carteni, a director with proven experience in the genre, ensures that the film will be characterized by a perfect balance between comedy and romance.

It’s Not My Fault: when it comes out on Netflix

“It’s Not My Fault” will be available on Netflix starting January 1, 2025. The film will be visible all over the world, thus offering a wide audience the chance to enjoy a light comedy, but also a story that can surprise with its tenderness and the evolution of its characters. While awaiting its arrival, fans of the genre and those who love Italian cinema can already prepare for a vision that mixes irony and feelings, set in a vibrant and fascinating Naples.

It’s Not My Fault: the trailer