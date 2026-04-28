"It’s Your Fault: London"the teaser trailer and the release month of the new chapter of the British remake

Just over a year after It’s My Fault: London, the English remake of Mercedes Ron’s Culpables trilogy continues with the second chapter, It’s Your Fault: London. Prime Video has released the teaser trailer and announced the release month of the new film starring Asha Banks (A Good Girl’s Guide to Murder) and Matthew Broome (The Buccaneers) in the role of the beloved Nick and Noah: here, then, is the information on the plot, cast and release, together with the teaser trailer in Italian for It’s Your Fault: London.

The plot of It’s Your Fault: London

After the explosive events of It’s My Fault: London, Noah and Nick return, stronger, more united and more in love than ever. But when life begins to take them down different paths, their relationship faces its most difficult challenge. Noah moves to Oxford to continue his studies, while Nick finds himself absorbed by the growing demands of work. When new people enter their lives, stirring up unexpected emotions and latent jealousies, cracks begin to form. Trust is tested, passions ignite, and the bond they once thought was unbreakable begins to falter. Now, at a crossroads, Noah and Nick must decide: fight for the love that brought them together… or risk losing it forever.

The cast of It’s Your Fault: London

Alongside the protagonists Banks and Broome, Louisa Binder also joins the cast as Sophia, a beautiful and ambitious young woman who sets her sights on Nick when he starts working at Leister Enterprises; Joel Nankervis as Michael, a confident and patient Oxford student who quickly befriends Noah while secretly yearning for something more; Scarlett Rayner as Briar, a seemingly kind but manipulative strategist who befriends Noah in Oxford with ulterior motives; and Orlando Norman as Cruz, Ronnie’s right-hand man in the street racing world. Eve Macklin, Ray Fearon, Enva Lewis, Kerim Hassan and Sam Buchanan complete the cast.

It’s Your Fault: London is written by Melissa Osborne and Bella Heesom and directed by Charlotte Fassler and Dani Girdwood; the producers are Ben Pugh and Erica Steinberg for the Anglo-American production company 42, the executive producers are Kari Hatfield of 42 and Alex de la Iglesia, Carolina Bang and Domingo González of Pokeepsie Films. The film represents the continuation of the collaboration between Prime Video and Mercedes Ron, now known as The House of Ron, following the success of the Culpables trilogy and the beginning of the Tell Me Softly trilogy.

When It’s Your Fault: London comes out

The film will be released worldwide on Prime Video in June.

The teaser trailer for It’s Your Fault: London