Jake Paul vs. Mike Tyson: countdown to when the highly anticipated docuseries comes out on Netflix

There is great anticipation for the boxing match of the year, the one that will see Mike Tyson, former heavyweight champion, and rival Jake Paul clash in the ring and which will be broadcast live on Netflix on November 16th in Italy. Precisely to ride the wave of success due to the unexpected announcement – so many fans and onlookers have been talking about nothing else for months – the streaming giant has also seen fit to launch a 3-part docuseries, entitled “Jake Paul vs. Mike Tyson: countdown”, the aim of which is to accompany users towards the match by revealing previously unpublished details on the two protagonists. Let’s discover the plot together and when “Jake Paul vs. Mike Tyson: countdown”.

Jake Paul vs. Mike Tyson: Countdown: The Plot

The wait is about to end. There are just a few days left until the match of the year and Netflix is ​​aware of the importance of this global event, so much so that it decided to make “Jake Paul vs. Mike Tyson: countdown”, the docuseries which – through its three episodes – will take users into the world of the two boxers, making public the secrets of the protagonists, some regarding their workouts in the gym. Not only that, because there will be no shortage of exclusive interviews with the people dear to the two boxers, nor images that immortalize them with their family and friends. But how did the two protagonists of the match experience this period of waiting? We will also discover this thanks to Netflix.

We recall, among other things, that the fight was initially scheduled for July 20th, but was then postponed to November due to an “exacerbation of the ulcer” of Mike Tyson who “was recommended to do minimum or light in the next few weeks and then you return to full training without limitations”. So time has passed, while the desire to get into the ring – we imagine – has increased.

The Encounter on Netflix

The boxing match between Jake Paul and Mike Tyson will be visible in Italy on Netflix on November 16, 2024 at 2 am, but it will not be an official match, despite also being made up of eight rounds of two minutes each. The global event, which has approximately 80,000 tickets sold, will take place at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas.

Jake Paul vs. Mike Tyson: countdown, when he comes out

The first two episodes of “Jake Paul vs. Mike Tyson: Countdown” will be available as a preview only on Netflix from November 7, 2024, while the third will be released on the streaming platform on November 12.